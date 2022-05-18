"Finally got his wish": Fans react to Rob Riggle's wish for a bear in The Distractor coming true on Holey Moley

ABC's hit game show Holey Moley is back with another entertaining episode. The show aired its third episode on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. The competition also features The Muppets this season, with Kermit, Fozzy Bear, and Miss Piggy, among others, to liven the atmosphere.

Holey Moley host Rob Riggle finally saw his wish for a bear to be in The Distractor come true after four years. One fan tweeted:

Holey Moley debuted its fourth season on May 3, 2022. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Eight mini-golf contestants face off for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they fly through the air on The Trap-Tee-Zee, dive through Donut Hole, bring their A-game to Holeywood and make their mark on Full Mooney.”

Fans react to Holey Moley Distractor being the bear

Rob Riggle's request has finally been heard. The co-host had been looking forward to having a bear as a Distractor for the past three seasons, and his wish has finally come true. This time, the players had to cross Round 2 with the bear distracting them by standing beside them.

Here's what the fans had to say about it:

Some even felt that it was Rob who was in the bear suit:

Gumshoe Samma @theRealiHeart I'm calling it Rob is going to miss what's being the distractor...and it will be a bear....oh wait Rob will be the bear #HoleyMoley I'm calling it Rob is going to miss what's being the distractor...and it will be a bear....oh wait Rob will be the bear #HoleyMoley

What to expect from this week's episode of Holey Moley

ABC's hit game show Holey Moley has been proving to be entertaining for its viewers back home. Episode 3 promises another interesting evening of fun games and challenges.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Bear, Bear, BEAR!, reads:

“Eight world-class athletes dodge explosions at the a-maize-ing Corn Hole, encounter an un-bear-able surprise at The Distractor and find out feather or not they can overcome The Pecker to earn the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals.”

Players need to overcome three stages:

1) Corn Hole - The players had to try to cross the course before the big kernels on the corn pop to avoid any form of penalty.

2) The Distractor - Players had to try to sink a 12-foot putt with an efficient distraction that could potentially stray them from playing the game.

3) The Pecker - Players had to jump on the bobbing woodpecker's head to grab themselves a red feather on it to avoid a penalty.

Holey Moley @holeymoleyabc Stream Nothing PUTT victory in this Play of the Week! 🥳Stream #HoleyMoley on Hulu now! Nothing PUTT victory in this Play of the Week! 🥳🙌 Stream #HoleyMoley on Hulu now! https://t.co/5k258sZQC5

Last week's episode titled You're Gonna Need a Lawyer aired on May 10, 2022 and saw contestant Nate Kennelly winning the game by successfully overcoming all the obstacles, including Hole Number Two, Fishing Hole, Polecano, Dutch Courage En Fuego, Holeywood, Big Foot Wedge, and Full Mooney.

The show features self-proclaimed mini-golf players from across the country who compete with one another in “out-of-this-world challenges on a supersized course" with the aim of making it to the grand finale and eventually winning the competition and a cash prize of $250,000.

Readers can tune in next week for another interesting episode of Holey Moley on ABC.

