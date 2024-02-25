New Balance sneakers offer aesthetically pleasing visuals alongside cutting-edge technologies like ENCAP, Revlite, Fresh foam, and others, keeping the wearer's feet in great shape even during prolonged wear.

The American brand has mastered the art of delivering appealing color palettes that easily elevate the wearer's style. These colorways transcend mere designs and reflect the wearer's unique style.

New Balance sneakers had a big break in 2023 as fashion influencers and sneakerheads couldn't get enough of the "dad shoes". Their unique colorways quickly became pop culture phenomena, appearing on celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, and others.

Are you looking for the eight best New Balance colorways to amp up your shoe game? Below is a carefully curated list.

8 Best New Balance sneaker colorways to avail in 2024 for a trendy look

1. New Balance 992 "Packer shoes"

The New Balance 992 "Packer shoes" (Image via StockX)

These running shoes feature an upper dressed predominantly in light brown, complemented by a whitish, breathable mesh material and grey leather combo. Complementing the white background of the upper, the laces and tongue are also featured in a white hue, while black accentuations, with more highlights of grey and white hues, are visible on the rubber sole.

These New Balance sneakers are priced at 776 USD on StockX.

2. New Balance 574 "Mita Brown"

The New Balance 574 "Mita Brown" (Image via StockX)

These men's sneakers come with an upper envelope in deep brown leather fabric, with mesh materials in a tonal brown hue embedded at the front and on each side of the shoes. Contrasting white hue detailing is embossed on the tongue, the "N" logo on the side, heel tab, and midsole, and the black lugged rubber outsole complete the overall colorway.

These New Balance sneakers sell for 356 USD on Stock X.

3. New Balance 991 MiUK

The New Balance 991 MiUK (Image via StockX)

These low-cuts feature a paneled design of a white mesh base overlayed by yellow and bluish leather materials. In addition to the colorway of the upper, the brand logo and laces are dressed in a black hue, and the sole is covered in white, black, and grey hues, finishing the color-block design of the sneakers.

These New Balance sneakers are priced at 159 USD on StockX.

4. New Balance 997.5 "Freaker Tassie Tiger"

The New Balance 997.5 "Freaker Tassie Tiger" (Image via StockX)

These athletic shoes feature a black suede material that runs from the collar to the sides of the shoes, with reddish, bluish, and orange accents embedded in the upper. The cushioned midsole is also enveloped in a multicolored motif, featuring black, white, orange, and brown hues.

These New Balance sneakers sell for 382 USD on StockX.

5. New Balance 580 "Mita sneakers X SBTG"

The New Balance 580 "Mita sneakers X SBTG" (Image via StockX)

The collaboration between New Balance, the Asian artist Mita, and the resaler brand SBTG birthed these sneakers featuring a black leather material encapsulating the upper, detailed by neon green, orange, white, and grey hues on the sides, collar, tongue, and heel tab and sole.

These kicks are priced at 150 USD on StockX.

6. New Balance 247 "Mita Tokyo Rat"

The New Balance 247 "Mita Tokyo Rat" (Image via New Balance)

These kicks feature an off-white mesh material, a greyish synthetic fabric, and a brownish suede material, all dressed up on the upper, matched with grey-toned laces. Also, the rubber sole is attired in grey, light-brown, blue, and white hues.

This footwear sells for 280 USD on StockX.

7. New Balance epic trainer "SNS Burgundy Blue gum"

The New Balance epic trainer "SNS Burgundy Blue gum" (Image via StockX)

These vintage-inspired shoes feature a two-toned leather upper in burgundy red and navy blue hues, with the gum rubber sole dressed in a brown hue. Also, more of the burgundy hue can be seen on the laces, tongue, and breathable lining.

These retro-inspired kicks are priced at 200 USD on StockX.

8. New Balance 710 Samurai Magazine X Mita Multi

The New Balance 710 Samurai Magazine X Mita Multi (Image via StockX)

These mid-top sneakers come in a color-block look, which features an overlayed leather upper in green, purple, orange, red, and blue hues, with white and black accents on the midsole and outsole, respectively.

These New Balance sneakers sell for 180 USD on StockX.

These New Balance sneaker colorways are visual delights, instantly elevating the wearer's looks and culminating in a fashion statement.