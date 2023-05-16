Nike Terminator Low Brown Suede Croc shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Terminator has started its comeback tour and can be seen amongst its High and Low variants in a variety of makeups. The Swoosh label is pushing boundaries with a new, opulent interpretation of this classic style for their most recent Terminator Low. This time, the model's suede panels feature a chic mixture of earthy hues and a crocodile skin pattern. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Velvet Brown/Black-Sail-Coconut Milk-Team Orange color palette.

The Nike Terminator Low Brown Suede Croc is expected to be released on July 14, 2023, via Nike and its associated retailers, on both offline as well as online platforms. The retail price is set at $120 USD for men's sizes.

The shoe is part of Nike's Fall 2023 collection, which also includes other retro-inspired models such as the Air Max 97, the Dunk Low, and the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Nike Terminator Low Brown Suede Croc feature a vintage sneaker with a modern textured outfit

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Nike attempted to improve its ties with collegiate basketball players and programmes, the Nike Terminator shoe was originally released in 1985. Numerous universities, including Kentucky, Michigan, UNLV, Syracuse, St. John's, Villanova, and Iowa, received team-exclusive colorways of the well-known Nike Dunk.

However, Georgetown University, coached by John Thompson (a member of Nike's board of directors) and fresh off of winning the national title in 1984, was given a special edition pair of shoes: the Nike Terminator.

The Nike Dunk and the Air Jordan 1, two of the most iconic shoes ever, were combined to create the Terminator. Basketball lovers and sneakerheads alike immediately grew to covet the Nike Terminator because it combined performance and fashion.

Nike has launched numerous high-top and low-top iterations and hues of the Terminator over the years. The Swoosh is working on new colorways for 2023 under its new collaborative releases with Comme des Garcons, alongside other individual launches.

This year, Nike is bringing back the Terminator Low in a new colorway that combines white, black, and brown hues. The toebox, quarter panel, and heel topping of this low-top version are made of sail leather, while the overlays are made of brown suede with a crocodile skin design.

The sail tongue features iconic Nike branding in an alluring orange as well as black colour scheme, which contrasts with the subtle brown laces. Additionally, there is black NIKE writing on the heel, and the brown sockliner gives the top a coordinated look. The brown rubber outsole and sail rubber midsole complete the look.

The silhouette features a simple and sleek design with a leather upper, a rubber outsole, and a prominent "NIKE" branding on the heel.

If you are looking for a sneaker that blends nostalgia and style, the Terminator Low Brown Suede Croc might be the perfect choice for you. The shoe offers a comfortable fit, a durable construction, and a versatile look that can suit any occasion.

Whether you are a fan of the original Terminator Low or not, you will surely appreciate this updated version that pays homage to Nike's basketball heritage.

To stay updated on the release date and other details of the Nike Terminator Low Brown Suede Croc, make sure to sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the shoe.

