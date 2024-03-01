8 Best Ray-Ban sunglasses to add to your collection this summer

Summer 2024 is almost here and Ray-Ban sunglasses remain our companions through the glare. It keeps our eyes protected and stylishly complements our summer outfits.

Ray-Ban, the globally renowned eyewear line, has been in the business of producing fashionable sunshades, in both male and feminine models. It is incorporated with top-notch lenses that provide optimum protection against UVB and UVA rays.

Ray-Ban sunglasses also offer a lightweight feel when worn on the face, giving fashionistas the luxury of being protected, and looking sharp and comfortable at the same time. The brand's eyewear is featured in different shapes and sizes, giving individuals the option of selecting the perfect design that suits their facial structures.

Below is a carefully curated list of the eight best Ray-Ban sunglasses to add to your collection this summer.

This article is a reflection of the writer's opinion.

1. Ray-Ban Rb3025 classic polarized aviator sunglasses

The Ray-Ban Rb3025 classic polarized aviator sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

These 30s-inspired pair of glasses feature polarized lenses in green hue, housed in a gold-toned oval-shaped wired metal frame. Also, UV protection is ensured through the 58-millimeter-long polarized lenses, likewise offering resistance to scratches.

These retro-inspired sunglasses are priced at 221 USD on Amazon.

2. Ray-Ban women's Rb1971 square sunglasses

The Ray-Ban women's Rb1971 square sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

Just as the name implies, these sunshades feature a square-shaped metal frame, dressed in a golden and brownish color scheme, contrasted against the 54-millimeter wide blueish polarized lenses, offering a hundred percent protection against ultraviolet rays.

These feminine pairs of sunglasses sell for 221 USD on Amazon.

3. Ray-Ban Rb3548n hexagonal flat lens sunglasses

The Ray-Ban Rb3548n hexagonal flat lens sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

Drawing inspiration from the 90s' sunglasses silhouette, these glasses feature a metallic frame, in a hexagonal shape, encapsulating UV-treated lenses, in a brown hue. Meanwhile, the lenses are also built to prevent straining of the eyes, adjusting to very bright and lowlight conditions.

These vintage-inspired sunshades are priced at 186 USD on Amazon.

4. Ray-Ban Rb2194 John square sunglasses

The Ray-Ban Rb2194 John square sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

These recent iterations from the John collection, embody a laid-back design featuring a two-toned colored metallic frame, in brown and black hues. It is detailed by the silvered metallic applique embedded on the side of the frame, displaying the brand name, while the 53-millimeter wide UV-resistant treated lenses are featured in a blue hue, completing the overall colorway of the glasses.

These Ray-Ban sunglasses are priced at 117 USD on Amazon.

5. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin rectangular sunglasses

The Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin rectangular sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

Offering a lightweight feel, these pair of glasses feature a black-coated rubber rectangular frame, enclosing the greyish lenses, boasting a width of about 55 millimeters. It ensures that the eyes are fully covered from harmful UV rays and at the same time, offers durability and toughness against scratch.

These Ray-Ban sunglasses sell for 178 USD on Amazon.

6. Ray-Ban Rb4264 Chromance square sunglasses

The Ray-Ban Rb4264 Chromance square sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

These polarized sunshades from the Chromance collection, feature multi-layered treated lenses, in a mirrored design, giving off ocean blue coloring, while offering protection against UV rays.

The frame is made from nylon material, providing lightweight, alongside contrasting the 58-millimeter wide lenses. These Ray-Ban sunglasses are priced at 196 USD on Amazon.

7. Ray-Ban Rbr0102s caravan reverse square sunglasses

The Ray-Ban Rbr0102s caravan reverse square sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

These Caravan's recent release, comes with a silver-white colored metal frame, coupled with EL-powered lenses in a grey hue, assisting the eyes in the reduction of highly sensitive light radiations. The construction of the frame follows the pattern of a cheekbone, making the shades suitable for wearing over a long period.

These Ray-Ban sunglasses sell for 218 USD on Amazon.

8. Ray-Ban Rb3025 classic mirrored aviator sunglasses

The Ray-Ban Rb3025 classic mirrored aviator sunglasses (Image via Amazon)

These aviation-driven designed sunglasses, popularly recognized in the action movie, Top Gun, feature a gold-toned metallic frame, with highlights of a silver hue, at each end of the frame. Coated in a pink hue, the mirrored lenses, with a width of 58 millimeters, provide maximum protection from ultraviolet rays.

These Ray-Ban sunglasses are priced at 196 USD on Amazon.

Shop these Ray-Ban sunglasses for protection and style for the coming summer season.