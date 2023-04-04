Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has had a successful first three months of 2023. The label has continued to catch eyes of sneakerheads by releasing multiple iconic makeovers of the classic sneaker models, including Dunk, Air Max and Jordan

The swoosh label has introduced many new sneaker models to its catalog in 2023, including the Tatum 1, Ja 1, Air Max 270 Go, Air Max Pulse. Other than launching new technologically advanced sneakers, the label has also paid close attention to its already classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023.

The latest colorway to grace the Dunk Mid "Brown Black." An official release date for the Dunk Mid "Brown Black" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, as per the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in Fall 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Brown Black" sneaker model

Upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Brown Black" sneaker model (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based swoosh label, debuted its iconic Dunk sneaker model as a part of the basketball shoe lineup in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette is a brainchild of the legendary designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing many other Nike sneaker models, like Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach a high level of popularity among sneakerheads and consumers due to its clean construct and unique look. The sneaker model was also known for its dual-toned color schemes. The swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The model has been reimagined in many iterations including - Remastered, Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top and Low-Top.

The Mid-top silhouette comes clad in a "Brown Black" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of canvas material as a base, which is affixed with the leather overlays atop in a contrast.

A lighter brown hued canvas material makes up the base and underlays, which are accentuated on the toe boxes, middle panels and heel tabs. A darker leather overlay is added on the sneaker, which is placed on the forefoot overlays, laces and ankle collars.

A similar darker brown hue is carried on the tongue tags, laces and lining. Another hue is added into the color scheme, with the black hue making up the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black sockliners and rubber outsoles.

The Dunk Mid "Brown Black" sneakers hasn't received an official release date but will release at Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers for a retail price of $115. According to Hypebeast, the sneaker will be released later this year.

Poll : 0 votes