Nike Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

As we enter 2023, Nike maintains its position as the top sportswear giant. The brand has had a successful year thus far by releasing new sneaker models and updating classic ones with iconic makeovers.

Nike has added new sneaker models like Jordan 23/7, Ja 1, Tatum 1, and Air Max 270 Go to its catalog. In addition to introducing new models, the brand has also focused on the Dunk silhouette in 2023. Nike has expanded its Dunk sneaker catalog with multiple makeovers on the sneaker model and its various iterations.

The latest makeover to be added to the list is the Dunk Mid in "Coconut Milk" makeover, which features fall-themed hues. The Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on April 4, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk" sneakers, which come clad in fall-themed hues

The upcoming Nike Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk" sneakers come clad in fall-themed hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model was introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985 and was designed by Nike label veteran Peter Moore. The shoe model quickly gained global popularity among customers and sneakerheads due to its unique look, clean silhouette, and potential for being customized in numerous color schemes.

This 38-year-old silhouette has become one of the most sought-after sneaker models of all time and has been released in countless colorways over the years. The model has been reimagined in various materials, with many iterations constructed from leather and suede.

The silhouette has been reiterated in many forms, including low-top, high-top, remastered, Disrupt, and mid-top, the latter of which is now coming clad in a "Coconut Milk" makeover. The official site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with classic, stone-washed canvas in a durable design. Channeling vintage style back onto the streets, its padded, mid-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

The Nike Dunk Mid sneaker comes clad in a "Coconut Milk / Celestial Gold / Plum Eclipse / Vivid Orange" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of canvas material.

The canvas base is clad in the coconut milk hue, which is accentuated with multiple hues such as celestial gold, night maroon, and a plum eclipse color scheme upon the sneaker overlays placed on the ankle flaps, lacing system, and toe boxes, respectively.

The shoes come together to create an impeccable color-blocked combination. The bold and vivid orange hue accentuates the swoosh logos, which are made of leather material. The fiery shade is also applied to the heel badge and tongue tags, adding a pop of color. The look is completed with clean sail midsoles and night maroon outsoles.

The Nike Dunk Mid "Coconut Milk" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 4, 2023, at a retail price of $115.

