ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack: Everything we know so far

The release of the ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack has sneakerheads buzzing. Leading the charge in the Y2K runner movement has been ASICS. The brand has grabbed eyeballs with its releases and collaborations. For a fresh spin, it now looks to one of its lesser-known silhouettes.

The collection features two pairs that encapsulate the essence of the sea, with an emphasis on oceanic hues. The design draws on ASICS' skill at fusing fashion and function. Every couple in the "Ocean Pack" contributes a distinct story to the discussion. Current polar feelings inspire one, while classic aqua aesthetics inspire the other.

The $160 retail price ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack is scheduled for sale in 2024. Excitement is great despite the lack of confirmation regarding the precise release date. On the ASICS website, official photos were released along with these data. It is recommended that fans check back for updates.

ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack offers a modern, arctic-inspired look

ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack (Image via YouTube/SNEAKERS SOCIETY)

ASICS' dedication to innovation is exemplified by the GEL-Quantum 360 VIII "Ocean" pack. It comes in two pairs, each with unique inspiration from the ocean. The "Aquarium" pair is influenced by aesthetics from the vintage 1990s. The "Azul Blue" pair has an arctic-inspired, contemporary style.

The detailing on both of the packs' pairings is almost the same. This also applies to the hues of ocean blue. The depth and variety of water are reflected in the artwork. They keep the motif consistent while catering to a variety of tastes.

ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack (Image via YouTube/SNEAKERS SOCIETY)

The pack is an attempt by ASICS to draw attention to some of its less well-known designs. It comes after the brand and C.P. Company had a fruitful partnership. This action takes advantage of the rising demand for ASICS running models.

There are two colorways available for the ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack: black and white. Both have details in ocean blue. The "Aquarium" pair has a retro vibe and is black. The white "Azul Blue" pair gives a tribute to contemporary

These much awaited hues highlight ASICS' talent for incorporating themes into its designs. Both the color scheme and the embellishments carry over the marine motif. Using this method, each pair in the pack is able to share its unique tale.

The Latin word "Anima Sana In Corpore Sano" is the acronym for the brand name ASICS. "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body" is how this is translated. The brand is guided by this idea. Sports technological advancement is a priority for ASICS. Both casual wearers and athletes are intended to benefit from it.

In 2024, the ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 VIII “Ocean" pack is expected to become popular. These sneakers, which retail for $160, combine ASICS' athletic technology with a distinctive theme. The brand's innovative past and ability to maintain relevance through deliberate partnerships and releases is reflected in the pack.

It is advised that sneakerheads monitor the latest information regarding the official release date. It is anticipated that the "Ocean Pack" will become a prized addition to any collection. It blends the history of ASICS with a novel, theme-based design philosophy.