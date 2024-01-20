ASICS GEL-Quantum Kinetic “Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The ASICS GEL-Quantum Kinetic trainers are approaching the sneaker community with tremendous anticipation. ASICS maintains an exceptional standing as an entity on account of its renowned ability to harmonize state-of-the-art technology with pragmatic considerations.

The footwear expertise of the organization is prominently displayed in the ASICS GEL-Quantum Kinetic series, which was inspired by designer Kiko Kostadinov. Boasting a daring, avant-garde aesthetic, this version of the renowned ASICS running shoe incorporates all the necessary components.

Commencing on February 1, 2024, the Asics GEL-Quantum Kinetic "Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo" trainers will be offered at a reduced price. They will be available for $250 at retail on ASICS.com.

The upcoming release will feature three colorways of Asics GEL-Quantum Kinetic sneakers

GEL-Quantum Kinetic “Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo” sneakers (Image via X/@Fullress)

Three new colorways are introduced with this release: Mid-Grey, Light Graphite, and Dark Indigo. Every individual item showcases a dynamic midsole design that aptly encapsulates the aesthetic of the technological runner during the 2000s.

The ASICS GEL-Quantum Kinetic "Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo" trainers offer a modernized interpretation of the renowned ASICS design. Each colorway—Dark Indigo, Light Graphite, and Mid Grey—keeps the line's signature aesthetic while exhibiting a distinct visual presentation.

Complementing the layered design, which references the tech-runner trend of the 2000s, is a dynamic midsole that is both aesthetically and functionally unique.

Technology and efficiency

ASICS GEL-Quantum Kinetic “Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo” sneakers (Image via X/@Fullress)

They are equipped with the same cutting-edge technology that powers ASICS trainers. The extraordinary comfort and performance of the GEL bottoms are largely attributable to the brand's affiliation with the Institute of Sport Science.

ASICS' dedication

As a result of their dedication to scientific innovation in footwear design, the "Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo" trainers by GEL-Quantum Kinetic are an exceptional choice for both athletic and non-athletic consumers.

Significant interest is being generated among sneakerheads regarding the GEL-Quantum Kinetic 'Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo' trainers. On February 1, 2024, when these $250 retail trainers go on sale on ASICS.com, they are anticipated to be an enormous success. They are likely to be appreciated by a wide variety of sneakerheads for their use of modern technology and classic design.

GEL-Quantum Kinetic “Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo” sneakers (Image via X/@Fullress)

Since its establishment in 1949, ASICS has consistently led the way in technological advancements within the athletic footwear industry. The name is closely associated with excellence and performance.

The upcoming launch further reinforces their position within the footwear industry. The GEL-Quantum Kinetic line, which marks a notable illustration of ASICS's dedication to pioneering advancements, has received substantial recognition ever since its establishment.

About Asics GEL-Quantum Kinetic sneakers, the official website of ASICS states,

The GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC™ sneaker combines experimental engineering with functional details for everyday scenarios. Its performance capability is met with technical components to create a modern design that’s built for urban exploration. Synthetic leathers and various mesh panels are layered throughout the upper to improve comfort.

The ASICS GEL-Quantum Kinetic 'Mid Grey/Light Graphite/Dark Indigo' trainers speak of the organization's steadfast dedication to pioneering advancements within the sneaker industry.

By fusing futuristic design with cutting-edge technology, this shoe release communicates a unique message. Upon their introduction, these athletic shoes are certain to generate significant attention, irrespective of whether your purpose is to obtain them for personal collection or to use for jogging.

Anticipate the progression of ASICS' technological innovations in footwear with the unveiling of this significant introduction, which will be elaborated upon in greater detail on ASICS.com.