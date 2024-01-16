PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers are the latest sensation in the sneaker world. The collaboration unites the chic style of Parisian café PaperGirl Paris with the distinct flair of Japanese label BEAMS, and the athletic expertise of ASICS.

This trio has previously made waves with collaborations involving New Balance and Reebok. Their latest venture with ASICS marks the launch of PaperGirl Paris, a new division of the French brand. The PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers are a fresh take on the iconic GT-2160 silhouette.

The sneakers are available from January 13 at BEAMS Harajuku for $129. Following this, PaperBoy Paris will release pairs during Paris Fashion Week on January 19. The sneakers have design functionality, fashion, and style, making them a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.

PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers have an overlay with white polka dots

The design of the PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers is a trendy mix of white and silver. The loose gauge mesh base in crisp white is complemented by metallic silver overlays with white polka dots. The combination gives the sneakers a fashionable yet playful look.

Unique Color and Texture

The delicate pink laces provide a subtle contrast to the overall design of the shoes. A black rubber outsole lies atop an off-white-colored, white midsole.

These materials and colors come together to create a stylish and striking sneaker. Because of partnerships with ASICS, BEAMS, and PaperGirl Paris, the ASICS GT-2160 sneakers are more than just practical shoes; they are fashion statements.

Co-Branding and Detailing

PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers (Image via Asics)

The collaboration is highlighted by the co-branding of BEAMS and PaperGirl Paris. This branding is prominently displayed on the heel and sockliner. These details are a nod to the partnership and add an exclusive touch to the sneakers.

The Legacy of the Collaborators

PaperGirl Paris, BEAMS, and ASICS each bring their unique history to this collaboration. PaperGirl Paris is known for its Parisian chic style, BEAMS for its Japanese fashion influence, and ASICS for its athletic footwear expertise.

The PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers are a culmination of these distinct backgrounds.

Anticipated Colorways

While the white and silver with pink accents is the main colorway, there is excitement for other potential versions. These anticipated colorways could add to the collection's appeal. Each variation would maintain the distinct style and quality of the PaperGirl Paris x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 sneakers.

They are priced at $129 and provide a distinctive fusion of athletic utility, Japanese fashion, and Parisian grace.

For individuals who value a fusion of fashionable style and functionality, these sneakers—which will be available at BEAMS Harajuku initially and subsequently during Paris Fashion Week—are a must-have. Don't pass up the chance to get a piece of this special association.