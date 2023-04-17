9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The 13th episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is expected to air on FOX on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The series centers around a highly dedicated and passionate firefighter named Owen Strand, who moves with his son from New York to Texas.

Owen faces a number of dangers and challenges as part of his job. To make things more complicated, his personal life isn't all that rosy either. It stars Rob Lowe in the lead role, alongside many others playing significant supporting characters.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 will reveal a shocking secret

A short 30-second promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Titled Open, the new episode will depict Owen discovering a secret that has been hidden from him by Kendra. Things will also become more tense when Grace confronts her father about his unfaithfulness in the past.

Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping from him; Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Swipe Left, focused on the team helping Marjan step into the world of dating as she looks to begin a new chapter in her life.

Elsewhere, tensions arose when a pregnant woman lost control of her temper after suspecting her husband of infidelity, following which the team was called in for rescue. With several gripping moments left to be unpacked, viewers can look forward to a lot more action and drama this season as the show keeps getting more intense.

The current season has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the show's intense storyline and powerful performances by the actors.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

9-1-1: Lone Star centers around the life of a firefighter named Owen Strand, whose life takes a dramatic turn after he moves to Texas from New York along with his son. It depicts the various kinds of challenges and struggles that he goes through as part of his job.

Here's a short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The synopsis further reads:

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

The cast features actors like Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 on FOX on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

