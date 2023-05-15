9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale: Release date, air time, what to expect and more details explored

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale will be released on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. The show is a spinoff of FOX's hit procedural television drama 9-1-1, which recently jumped from FOX to ABC. The finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star will consist of two episodes and provide a befitting conclusion to the season.

The show stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judson "Judd" Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega and several others.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 will see tragedy striking during TK and Carlos' wedding

The upcoming two-episode finale is titled Best of Men and In Sickness and In Health. It's written by Brad Falchuk.

Here is its official promo released by FOX:

Its synopsis reads:

"Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert asks him for help. As T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day, tragedy strikes."

From the above clip and synopsis, we learn that Owen gets asked for help from his brother Robert. Owen and Robert's relationship has been strained for a long time so this visibly baffles him. Meanwhile, lovebirds, T.K and Carlos are finally getting married after several trials and tribulations.

While everyone from the team is there to attend their wedding it looks like Owen is the happiest to see his co-workers tie the knot. But unfortunately, this wedding is going to see some tragedy since there is some sort of accident waiting to happen.

What happened in the previous episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Season 4 Episode 16 of 9-1-1: Lone Star was titled A House Divided. It was directed by Tessa Blake and written by Matt Solik.

The episode's official synopsis read:

"When Tommy and Judd disagree on protocol during a rescue at a paper mill, a feud develops between the 126 EMS and Fire; Owen awaits news that could change his and T.K.'s lives forever."

This episode saw a conflict taking place between the 126 EMS and Fire after they disagreed on a protocol during a rescue at a paper mill. This conflict began with Tommy and Judd.

A House Divided aired on May 9, 2023. It was viewed by 3.37 million people in the United States of America.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of 9-1-1: Lone Star reads:

"Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station."

It further reads:

"After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath, he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life."

The show's executive producers are Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Rob Lowe, Angela Bassett, Bradley Buecker, John J. Gray, Rashad Raisani, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Trey Callaway.

