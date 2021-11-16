'9-1-1' Season 5 Episode 8 review: Action-packed night ends with tearful farewell

Fox TV's 9-1-1 came up with one of the most intense episodes of the season so far with Defend in Place. The episode had fans on the edge of their seats almost from the very beginning. Following the high expectations from the previous episode of Ghost Stories, this episode lived up to the viewers' hopes. Some even called it the "best episode" to date on Twitter.

Max Gao • 高俊鹏 @MaxJGao This was easily one of the best episodes of the season. This show is strongest when the firefighters are, well, fighting fires and when the writers are able to weave in some deeply human stories about people from all walks of life. #911onFOX This was easily one of the best episodes of the season. This show is strongest when the firefighters are, well, fighting fires and when the writers are able to weave in some deeply human stories about people from all walks of life. #911onFOX

Holding the place down for too long?

This 9-1-1 episode was all about rapid rushing and edge-of-the-seat action. The episode began on a warmer note with Michael Grant (Rockmond Dunbar) planning on proposing to Dr David Hale (La Monde Byrd). However, things turn grim pretty quickly as the hospital catches a pretty damaging fire right when Michael is about to walk in. Dr David is in the midst of surgery that he calls "routine," assuring the patient's wife.

The entire 9-1-1 team is called to action with the onset of the hospital fire and the stakes get high.

Full of thrill

With Evan 'Bucky' Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) leading the charge in a fan-favourite moment and the hospital fire crisis, it was a massive rush of adrenaline. Rupert being the hero for the day and Dr David continuing the surgery amidst the spreading fire only added to the thrill.

As the team of 9-1-1 continued on their rescue mission, most of the things in question were salvaged, including the life of two kids that had thrown fans into an emotional frenzy.

However, Dr David refused to quit the surgery and jeopardize the patient's life, making it the finale of the already thrilling episode. In a race against time situation, as often seen in this show before, the final bit is rescuing Dr David and an emotional reunion with Michael.

An emotional farewell to an iconic '9-1-1' charachter

9-1-1's latest episode ended emotionally, with Dr David saying "yes" to Michael's proposal. The end of the episode sees Michael announcing that he will be leaving with Dr David, who needs to travel on.

In a heartfelt moment for viewers, a montage of Michael and his time with and after Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) is shown. As they pledge to always be family to each other, the show bids farewell to two of its most iconic characters.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

9-1-1 airs on Fox every Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha