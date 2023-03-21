9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 recap: What was Winding Path hiding? 

9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 titled Recovery aired on Monday, March 23, 2023. The episode focused on Winding Path, an institute that looked like a well-maintained rehab center from the outside but was in fact a drug hub.

Winding Path was not only responsible for Wendell's death but was also going to let Tamara die. Thankfully, Bobby figured everything out in time and made sure the owners of the Winding Path were arrested for good.

9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 recap: Bobby investigates Wendell's sudden death linked to Winding Path

The latest episode of 9-1-1 began with a flashback from 2018 when Bobby almost went back to consuming a huge amount of alcohol. He wanted to stay clean but believed that asking for help was a sign of weakness and this led him to find solace in the bottle yet again. However, he soon recovered thanks to his friends.

One day, Bobby did not show up for work so Hen and Buck forced themselves into his apartment. They helped him take a shower and supported him until he asked for help. Bobby's friends saved his life as they pushed him into attending AA meetings again and he eventually met Wendell, his sponsor.

Wendell became a good friend and role model for Bobby. However, he was soon found dead in an abandoned field from an apparent overdose. Bobby could not believe the news and began investigating his death in 9-1-1 season 6 episode 12.

Bobby knew that Wendell went to a rehab center named "Winding Path." The place was soon revealed to be a drug hotspot that often led to strange deaths. The center was not charged or accused, but Bobby was sure that it had something to do with Wendell's death. Wendell didn't die in the center and even though he was struggling, he suffered in silence and was moved somewhere else.

Bobby stumbled upon Tamara in 9-1-1, who revealed that she had always liked Wendell because he supported her. Bobby realized that Wendell came to Winding Path for Tamara's sake.

Wendell knew the truth about the center and wanted to take it down on his own. People from the center killed Wendell and burned his body in the abandoned field to erase all evidence. Little did they know that Bobby was one step ahead of them.

Tamara called Bobby and revealed that Wendell died at Winding Path. Bobby noticed that she was calling from the center and rushed there. The owners tried to drive Bobby away but he did not budge. He found an inebriated Tamara, who was in no state to reveal anything. Suddenly, someone started a fire and Bobby had to flee with Tamara. There was no time to look for the camera, which had the answers he was looking for.

The owners of Winding Path claimed that Bobby was a stalker who set the building on fire. Athena got involved in the case and found the camera which revealed that Tamara was given drugs and Bobby was lured into the building.

The owners were then caught and arrested. Tamara finally admitted to everything that happened in the hospital and this time wanted to get clean for real. Bobby took over the AA meetings and celebrated Wendell's vindication.

Buck realized that he was traumatized by a near-death experience and was not emotionally ready to return to work. Fans are now eager to see what 9-1-1 season 6 episode 13 has in store for them when it airs on Monday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on FOX.

