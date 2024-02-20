9 Best Steve Madden bags suitable for your collection

Steve Madden bags recently became the buzzword in the fashion landscape due to their authentic design and variety. To align with the current trends, the bags are crafted in different shapes and sizes, catering to a diverse range of fashion enthusiasts.

In 1990, the founder of the eponymous brand started the business with $1100 and built the empire in two decades. Apart from Steve Madden bags, the brand is famous for its modern shoes.

Here are some of the best bags from the brand.

Some of the best Steve Madden bags

1) Britta Bag

Quilted bags are quite notable in the fashion landscape and Steve Madden boasts one of such. The Britta bag with puffed-up skin is crafted in synthetic material. The bag is structured in a square shape with a flap closure, providing a simple allurement.

The bag, however, is designed with one internal zip pocket and a slip one. With a chain handle, the bag comes in a black colorway and is available at the Steve Madden store for $108.

2) Vilma Bag

The website introduces the Vilma bag as chic, industrial, and dynamic, which seems pretty justified. The bag comes in a tiny shape but its practicality is quite great. Shaped in a baguette, this Steve Madden bag is adorned with studs and rivets.

The bag is designed with a front zipper pocket with a chain while it has a large exterior zipper closure. It also has some interior zip pockets, augmenting its functionalities. Crafted with synthetic materials, this bag has a chain strap, embracing handbag appeal.

The alternative 24-inch strap can be worn as a cross-body bag, retailing in the store for $98.

3) Evelyn Bag

The Evelyn is a structured, sturdy Steve Madden bag, offering an assortment of colorways. Based on a monochromatic color palate, the bags embrace simple appeal with a minuscule bag hanging from its handle.

The bag is divided into two sections, creating a notable design. One compartment is constructed with a zip closure, while another one is secured with a pocket flap. With a sturdy handle, the bag offers an alternative strap. This bag is available on the store for $88.

4) Vital Bag

Vital Bag ( Image via Steve Madden)

The Vital bag is another practical bag from Steve Madden, which can be worn in three different ways. The bag is constructed with a nylon pochette and has a zip closure. The bag offers an adjustable strap for a cross-body bag while the chain handle is perfect as a handbag.

It also has a pouch, slinging from its handle, which can be detachable as well. This Steve Madden bag is available in the store for $84.

5) Nikkie Bag

Nikki Bag ( Image via Steve Madden)

The Nikki bag is in a clutch silhouette, offering a detachable strap for cross-body wear. This Steve Madden bag is crafted with synthetic material, adorning pleated design.

With the snap closure, the bag looks classic and glamorous. The store has garnered the bag in different colorways like bone, champagne, golden, and many others, retailing in the store for $54.

6) Palm Bag

Plam bag ( Image via Steve Madden)

Some of the Steve Madden bags are designed for casual outings or beach vacations. This Plum bag is crafted to serve those purposes. The bag, structured in a hobo style, features raffia fabric.

This knitwear bag, hued in a natural jute color, has an exterior zipper pocket. With a shoulder strap, this bag retails in the store for $78.

7) Nylon Backpack

Nylon Backpack ( Image via Steve Madden)

The list of the best Steve Madden bags would be incomplete without this nylon backpack. This bag is structured with an upper zip pocket with a flap closure. The branding is done in a golden hue on the flap.

To bring practicality and bold aesthetics, the designers added pockets on the lateral part. With a cinch closure, this nylon backpack has style lettering on the shoulder straps, retailing for $60 at the store.

Apart from these bags, one can check Marvell bags, kaya, Logo Crossbody, etc. All the bags from the brand are quite affordable and they do not compromise with style.