90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Meisha shares an update on Nicola Kanaan's situation in Israel

Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan, participants in the hit reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have captured the audience’s attention for more than their romantic escapades. Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Meisha recently confirmed that Nicola and his family are safe. They reside in a particularly sensitive area, the northern part of Israel, close to the Lebanese border, which is currently safe.

‘“I have spoken with him several times today and they are safe, thanks be to God,” Meisha said in an Instagram video.

Meisha also gave other comments on the ongoing conflict and described how our prayers might help people who are suffering from this conflict.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Meisha speaks on Nicola's well-being

On October 8, 2023, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Meisha Johnson took to Instagram to provide an update on Nicola Kanaan's situation. The news comes at a time when the Israel-Palestine conflict has escalated, causing concern among fans about Nicola's well-being.

Meisha confirmed that Nicola and his family are not just safe but are also far from the immediate dangers of the conflict. They live in the northern region of Israel, which is closer to the Lebanese border than to the areas most affected by the conflict.

Given the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, living close to the Lebanese border carries its own set of implications. It's an area that has seen its share of conflicts and tensions over the years. This makes Meisha's update all the more significant.

"They are on the northern side of Israel, more towards the Lebanese border, and the attacks happened in the south of Israel," she said.

Discussing conflict, Miesha also said:

“They need our prayers of support. And I'm talking about all the innocents, all the innocent people that are somewhat affected and are involved. I'm not getting into the political discussion of Israel and Palestine and what have you right now. This is a war torn situation where so many beautiful, loving, innocent people are affected and they need our support in our prayers.”

“It isn't a time to talk about politics and fight amongst ourselves about that. It is definitely a time where we need to unite and send them our prayers, because like I said, prayer is effective, it is so powerful and they need us. So I'm actually heading into church right now and I'm going to pray myself," she added.

Nicola of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is the co-founder and CEO of Novena Prayer, a website that sells Holy Land Christian products. The website receives almost half a million visitors every month. Influenced by his grandmother, a Catholic nun, Nicola aims to bring the Novena prayer back to every Catholic household.

When it comes to his relationship with Meisha, they share a strong bond over their Catholic faith, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. They'd been in an online relationship for seven years before Meisha flew to Israel to meet Nicola in person. 46-year-old Nicola met Meisha online while she was exploring her Catholic faith. Meisha experienced a spiritual awakening and decided to work full-time with the Catholic Church.

Despite her past, Nicola's family welcomed Meisha with open arms and gave them blessings to get married. Nicola even plans to get engaged to Meisha and has been spotted in America multiple times since their meeting.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Meisha Johnson's update on Nicola Kanaan's situation amid the Israel-Palestine conflict has added new dimensions to their already captivating story. From the geopolitical implications of their location to the complexities of their relationship and Nicola's unique job, the couple continues to be a subject of immense public interest.