90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 5, titled Suspect, will air on TLC this Sunday, June 2 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be two-hours long, and fans can stream the show on Discovery+ or TLC Go. The show features eight couples, with one American partner each, as they try to figure out their differences and cultural clashes before taking the next step in their relationhsip.

The upcoming episode is expected to be very explosive as Tyray finally learns that he was being catfished with the pictures of an escort. Tyray's sister tells him the truth and also shows him her pictures on the website. She was concerned about how her brother was living in denial after Tyray said that maybe Carmella was a prisoner and her husband caught her affair after she was released.

Tyray gets shocked after learning how the catfisher acquired Carmella's pictures through the page and throws away his phone in anger.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 5?

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"Tyray discovers shocking information about Carmella; Meisha asks to meet Nicola's family; David spends his first night with Sheila; Gino gets some tough love; Riley's friend warns him about Violet; Christian is off to see Cleo."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Cleo will get anxious over Christian's arrival in London. She also wonders if he is strong enough to date a trans woman who is neurodivergent. Sheila also gets nervous to spend her first night with David as she has never been physical with a deaf man.

Meisha gets angry when she learns that Nicola has not even told his family that she is in Israel because of her past, when she used to party a lot instead of going to Catholic church. She also doubts if his family even knows that he is dating anyone. In the promo of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Razvan cries after Amanda questions her for his upcoming music video, where he is supposed to ki*s another girl.

He calls Amanda "mean" and says that he really wants this relationship to work, and even has plans to meet her kids in the US. Meanwhile, Riley and Violet once again fight over the latter not giving him enough time when Riley has come to Vietnam just to be with her. His friend also advises him to be strong so that he can face Violet when she tries to ignore him. Currently, Voilet does not know that Riley hired a private investiagator for her.

Jasmine meets her sister after her fight with Gino over a pre-nup, where the latter advises her to leave him if he is hurting her. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple will ultimately make up as Gino agrees to marry Jasmine without a pre-nup.

However, the latter drops a bomshell when she asks Gino to add her in his will. Jasmine wants to feel protected in America as she is leaving her home to be with him. This shocks Gino as he felt that their only tough fight was about the pre-nup but soon realizes that they have multiple issues other than that.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET

Poll : 0 votes