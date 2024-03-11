90 Day Fiancé: Did Sam ever cheat on wife Citra? Details explored 

90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality TV show, gives viewers a look into the lives of couples who are in a long-distance relationship but willing to move to the US for their partner. Within 90 days, they have to get married after navigating the ups and downs of their relationship.

Season 10 featured Sam Wilson, a 30-year-old from Missouri, and Citra Herani from Indonesia. The two lovebirds met online through a dating app. At first, they seemingly were not attracted to each other, but a year later, they started dating. On September 10, 2023, the 90 Day Fiancé couple got married, and in the season 10 reunion episode, they also announced they were expecting a baby.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 reunion, episode 20, titled Tell All Part 2, was released exclusively on TLC on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The dramatic Tell All continues with more tears and revelations. Jasmine reveals that she received a shocking letter along with panties. Sam gives an update on his legal situation. The cast goes after Justin for his hurtful comments to Nikki."

This newly released episode revealed to the audience that Sam Wilson cheated on his partner, Citra Herani, while they were dating.

What happened between the 90 Day Fiancé couple Sam and Citra?

During 90 Day Fiancé season 10, viewers saw Sam Wilson struggle with his job as he used to work overtime for Citra's visa process. He worked at the Amazon warehouse and was also a rideshare driver, side by side. In the reunion special part 2, Sam revealed that he had a "weak moment", referencing his cheating scandal involving one of his passengers.

“It was just like a quick little fling. It meant nothing to me. It was just the physical urge got to me," Sam said.

He also mentioned that during that time, although he was in a committed relationship with Citra, he had not met her in person.

Sam had already disclosed this information in a confessional interview on camera but didn't tell Citra about it. According to Herani, Sam told her that he was going to sleep with the woman but decided not to. She further stated:

“He told me that he didn't end up sleep[ing] with that girl.”

One of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members, Jasmine Pineda, shared her take on the situation. She believed that Sam lied to Citra, as she had no idea about his cheating scandal. The Missouri resident insisted he was innocent and that he was too busy with work to party around.

Citra, on the other hand, was confident in their relationship, as she said:

"I can fully trust him after that happened."

She said now that there were no secrets between them, their relationship would get even stronger. Citra believed her husband and was sure that what he was saying was the truth. Jasmine appreciated Citra's quality of believing that people can change and have the ability to grow.

To see Sam and Cirta's relationship timeline on 90 Day Fiancé, stream season 10 on TLC or with a subscription on Max. The new reunion episode 20 is also available to watch on streaming platforms such as Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.