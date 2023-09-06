90 day Fiancé: How old is Molly Hopkins?

Molly Hopkins, a prominent figure in the reality TV circuit, is 47. Known for her appearances on 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life, she has become a household name.

Her age, though, is just a number in the grand scheme of her complex life. From her tumultuous relationships to her business ventures, Hopkins' life is a tapestry of highs and lows.

She first gained fame in the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, where she was paired with Luis Mendez. Their relationship ended in divorce, but Hopkins didn't let that stop her.

She moved on to a new relationship with Kelly Brown, a 41-year-old cop from Brooklyn. Yet, even that relationship has had its share of ups and downs, with Brown unfollowing Hopkins on Instagram and spending the 2022 holidays apart.

Molly Hopkins' journey on 90 Day Fiancé has been a whirlwind of emotions, drama and life changes.

She first appeared on the show in its fifth season, where she was paired with Luis Mendez. Their relationship was one of the focal points of the season, capturing the audience's attention with its ups and downs. However, the relationship eventually ended in divorce, marking a significant turning point in Hopkins' life.

She returned to the reality TV scene in the spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life. There, she introduced her new love interest, Kelly Brown, a 41-year-old cop from Brooklyn.

However, their relationship has also seen its fair share of challenges, as mentioned earlier. Currently, Hopkins continues to captivate audiences, now starring in another 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, titled "The Last Resort".

Legal troubles and business partnerships - Molly Hopkins' off-screen challenges

After appearing in 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, recent developments between Hopkins and Brown have taken a darker turn. A warrant was issued for Brown's arrest following an alleged choking incident involving Hopkins' daughter.

Moreover, Molly Hopkins co-owned a lingerie business called LiviRae with her best friend, Cynthia Decker. They had been friends for almost 20 years, but their friendship came to an abrupt end.

Decker sold her share of the business to Hopkins and was removed from the business accounts in Mar. 2023.

They're now embroiled in a legal battle, with Hopkins accusing Decker of stealing money from their shared business. The lawsuit is ongoing, leaving fans wondering about the future of LiviRae and Molly Hopkins' professional life.

A closer look at Molly Hopkins' wellness transformation

Hopkins has been on a health journey, shedding around 40 pounds and focusing on her well-being. She's vocal about her weight loss on social media, sharing before and after photos to inspire others, but not everyone is a fan of that.

Some have criticized her, saying that she lost more than just weight. Hopkins, though, remains unfazed. She claims to be healthier than ever, even overcoming issues with irritable bowel syndrome.

Hopkins' family life has also been in the spotlight, particularly her relationship with her daughter Olivia. Olivia was once arrested for misdemeanor simple battery following an altercation at their home.

Despite this rocky period, the mother-daughter duo has reconciled. Olivia now helps out at her mother's lingerie store, adding another dimension to their complex relationship.