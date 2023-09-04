90 Day: The Last Resort episode 4: Release date, air time, and plot explored

A brand new episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 is set to be released on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC. Three episodes of the show have already been released and have been well-received by fans. Viewers will see a lot of drama, feuds, and some shocking revelations in the upcoming episode which has been titled How Long Do You Last? Fans can also watch the latest episodes of the show on Discovery+ and Max.

The synopsis for 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 reads:

“Five couples arrive at a paradise retreat for intensive therapy; infidelity shakes Kalani and Asuelu's world; Angela threatens divorce; Yara confronts her nemesis; Ed and Liz want to move beyond their breakup cycle; Molly and Kelly try to heal.”

The show sees a total of five couples going through their "relationship demons" and trying to work out their relationship and connection. The five couples include Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, along with Big Ed and Liz Woods.

In season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, the five couples are giving their relationship one last chance, and if that doesn't work for them, they will part ways.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 episode 4 is titled How Long Do You Last?

This episode of the show will feature a couple going through s*x therapy. While Angela and Michael will try to make their relationship work long-distance, Jovi and Yara will be seen in the middle of a difficult period in their relationship. Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort will learn about Molly Hopkins and Kelly's current relationship status as they go through new stages.

As mentioned earlier, episode 4 of season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort has been titled How Long Do You Last?, and its synopsis reads:

“S*x therapy exposes the couples' intimate vulnerabilities; Angela and Michael find a new way to enjoy their long-distance relationship; Jovi and Yara struggle to get on the same page; Molly and Kelly seem to reach an impasse.”

The previous episode of the show, 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 was released on AUgust 21, 2023, and was titled The Last Chance Part 2. The episode saw Angela Deem flirting with other men. A revelation about Kalani and Asuelu is made with secrets about cheating being revealed. Due to miscommunication, Liz and Big Ed are experiencing some issues in their relationship.

After Jovi went out with Angela to party, Yara had a big fight with Jovi. She also revealed that she had taken birth control because she didn't want to have a second child at the moment.

Fans can watch the latest episode of the show on TLC on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Discovery Plus, and Max are also available for fans to watch the latest episode of season 1.