90 Day Fiancé: Nicole Nafziger shares picture of her sonogram, says "I'm so excited"

Nicole Nafziger from 90 Day Fiancé has made a return to her social media after not posting for a while. She shared a post on March 28, that comprised the image of a baby sonogram, with the caption, "I AM SO EXCITED TO FINALLY SHARE!", followed by an emoji of a pregnant lady.

Nicole appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-boyfriend Azan Tefou from Morocco, whom she split with after she was stuck with him in Morocco for five months following the pandemic.

This isn't the first time Nicole has embraced motherhood, as she already has a daughter, May, from a relationship before Azan. Her sonogram picture also hints at a new relationship, and fans are curious to know more about it, especially given her break up with Azan.

90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole Nafziger's recent Instagram post announced her pregnancy

Fans of the show have been curious about Nicole's life after she split with Azan and after she was heavily dissed for controversially using a dead man for clickbait. Their curiosity also stems from her inactivity on social media.

Nicole's Instagram average has been a couple of posts every few months, which generally do not give away any details about her life after Azan. Hence, the sonogram picture comes with the speculation that she might finally be seeing someone whom she is having a baby with.

The caption also has the hashtag "linkinbio." The link in her bio goes to a 2021 article, where she opened up about her pregnancy. Back then, the article by Celebuzz alleged that she deleted a past sonogram post and said, "No, I'm not pregnant," and "Sorry for the confusing post."

However, given that the article was published in 2021, her recent sonography post has nothing to do with it, so her "#linkinbio" doesn't give away any new information. The sonogram copy seen in the picture has her name on it and is dated March 20, which fans believe is an indication of her pregnancy being true this time.

Nicole has kept the comments on this post off, but fans have flocked to her previous picture with May, to share their views on the sonography post. Some of them are calling it clickbait, because of her previous reputation for using fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch's death as clickbait.

Comments about Nicole Nafziger's sonography post (Image via Instagram/@alwayssnicole)

Nicole Nafziger's journey through 90 Day Fiancé

Nicole Nafziger started her 90-Day journey on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. The show documented her travels to Morocco, where she went to see her long-distance boo Azan Tefou, whom she met on a dating app.

Their journey after meeting was far from smooth, as Nicole soon discovered that he had a wife and three children. Azan was apparently married to his cousin when he was just 16 and even had three kids with her. Nicole didn't seem to have much of a problem with it, as long as he divorced her, which he said he would.

On her second visit to Morocco, Nicole Nafziger brought her daughter May along, so she could spend time with Azan. She also asked her to refer to him as daddy, which was an indication of how strongly she saw a future with him. However, the five months she was stuck with him in Morocco during the pandemic gave rise to a rift between them and the pair decided to split.

The ongoing season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC, every Sunday, at 8 pm ET.