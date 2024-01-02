90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 - Meet the cast

TLC’s hit reality TV show 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 premiered on Monday, January 1, 2024. The format of the spin-off features former cast members, whose relationships ended during or after the show, making a comeback to begin dating. After navigating through a failed relationship, they attempt to rediscover love.

All the cast members have someone new in their lives and the latest season depicts their journey of new beginnings. From online dating to romantic meetings, season four of the reality show has a lot of drama and chaos for its viewers. In a surprising turn of events, a former couple has returned to the show individually to find their true soulmate simultaneously.

New episodes of the show are released every Monday on TLC.

90 Day: The Single Life cast and their age

1) Debbie Aguero, 68, Georgia

Debbie has moved on from her past relationship with Oussama and is now looking for age-appropriate love. She wishes to step out of her comfort zone to get back to the world of dating in a modern world.

2) John Mendes, 40, Nevada

John, known for making candid remarks on his brother Patrick’s relationship with Thais, has fallen for a Texas woman. The woman has three demands - marriage, a child, and for John to move in with her.

3) Tyray Mollett, 33, California

For Tyray, getting back to dating is also about overcoming insecurities and fears. Despite his lingering fears, he wants to make personal growth by finding true love this time with his brothers’ support.

4) Chantel Everett, 32, Georgia

Chantel is still reeling from the memories of her heartbreaking divorce with Pedro on The Family Chantel. She goes on a girl’s trip to Greece to heal from the tumultuous phase of her life. With Pedro’s memories still fresh, Chantel contemplates if she’s ready to fall in love again.

5) Tim Malcolm, 42, North Carolina

Tim’s debut in the franchise came with ex-girlfriend Jennifer but then he paired up with Veronica and their bond amassed significant traction from viewers. This time he comes back on 90 Day: The Single Life to find true love alongside ex-fiance Veronica, and the two claim to support each other in their pursuits.

6) Veronica Rodriguez, 37, North Carolina

Veronica steered away from being in a committed relationship for years before returning to the show to find her soulmate. What makes things complicated is the presence of her ex-fiance Tim Malcolm. As she navigates her new relationship with Jamal, Veronica’s best friend dynamic with her ex-fiance might make things awkward.

7) Natalie Mordovtseva, 39, Ukraine

The 39-year-old Ukrainian returns to the show but this time to build a relationship with an LA-based CEO Josh. In 2019, she moved to the US to marry Mike Youngquits but things fell apart quickly for the ex-couple. In 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie encounters new problems as her partner’s life choices aren’t what she agrees with.

All the previous seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream on multiple streaming platforms. These include Amazon Prime Video, Discovery Plus, Apple TV+, Discovery Plus, and HBO Max. Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to TLC to watch the latest season.

In the first episode, Chantel heads to Greece with her girl squad to find someone new, meanwhile, Natalie prepares to meet someone at the airport. Besides TLC, 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 is available to stream on Sling, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Philo.