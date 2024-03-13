90 Day Fiancé: What is happening with Chantel and Giannis? Details explored 

90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett's bond with Giannis Varouxakis has been going downhill after she confronted the latter about the lack of initiative in their relationship. Although neither Chantel nor Giannis have recently commented about the status of their relationship, speculations are rife about their possible breakup

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Chantel recently got a job as an aesthetics nurse in Sandy Springs, Georgia and arguably, she has little to no intention of relocating for the sake of Giannis. Furthermore, the idea that the couple are no longer together is reinforced by the fact that Chantel doesn't follow Giannis on Instagram.

During the March 4, 2024 episode of 90 Day Fiancé : The Single Life, Chantel was seen remarking that her relationship with Giannis has cooled down and taken a turn for the worse. She also added that she is feeling disappointed due to the fact that Giannis was allegedly not giving her enough attention.

A look into 90 Day Fiancé couple Chantel and Giannis' relationship

In the 90 Day Fiancé season 4, Chantel made her debut alongside her Dominican Republic-born, now-ex-husband Pedro Jimeno. After years of ups and downs and arguments, Pedro filed for divorce, ending Chantel and Pedro's marriage.

Following her divorce, Chantel traveled to Greece in search of new love. After meeting Giannis, a professional soccer player, Chantel developed feelings for him. But she saw that Giannis was not feeling the same way about her.

Chantel almost immediately disclosed to Giannis that she had been married before. Despite never having been married, Giannis didn't seem to be affected by her disclosure. Then, Chantel's companions and a medical professional drove four hours to meet Giannis in his hometown, putting a significant amount of risk on their potential future together.

Speaking about her connection with Giannis, Chantel eventually opened up to the producers of the show. She said:

" I don’t know if it’s just a Greek thing or a him thing to be so understanding, but I see it as a positive and I want to see where this can go. So I’m going to trust myself and this process of finding new love again."

The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner date, but the following day, while lounging on the beach, they had a serious discussion about their future. Giannis was eager to get married, but Chantel teased that her future spouse "would be an orphan."

Giannis then asked Chantel if she was agreeable to the prospect of relocating to Greece to live with him, to which she responded:

"It’s so pretty I’m not sure, I don’t know. Are you gonna give me a reason to? If you did, maybe I’d consider that.”

90 Day Fiancé's official Instagram account released a sneak peek of the February 19, 2024, episode, showing Chantel and her buddy attending a snail festival with Giannis. Chantel stated in the same preview that she could see herself relocating to Greece. Given Giannis' lackluster response to seeing her at the festival, Chantel questioned herself whether she was moving through the relationship too quickly though.

On March 4, 2024, Chantel revealed on the show that she thought things were becoming colder with Giannis and that she was dissatisfied he wasn't paying her more attention.

90 Day Fiancé : The Single Life airs every Monday at 8 PM ET on TLC.