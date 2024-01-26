Lamar Odom bonds with 90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik in Florida 

In an unexpected turn of events, former NBA star Lamar Odom has recently formed a unique bond with reality TV couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik from the popular show "90 Day Fiancé."

Lamar took to his Instagram story to repost the news covering his meeting with the couple.

Lamar Odom reposted the Radar article through his Instagram (Image source: Instagram @lamarodom)

Gathering in the sunny state of Florida, this newfound friendship has captured the attention of fans and sports enthusiasts. Odom, known for his prolific basketball career and personal struggles, found solace in the hit TLC reality series, "90 Day Fiancé," which follows couples navigating the complexities of love across international borders.

However, in addition to that, the former NBA star Lamar Odom recently took a moment to publicly express his gratitude to reality TV couple Alexei and Loren Brovarnik through an Instagram post. The couple's unwavering support and involvement in the charitable organization Znest Seniors has deeply touched Odom.

Lamar Odom, after his remarkable basketball career and personal journey, has dedicated himself to philanthropy and supporting causes close to his heart. Recently, his noble venture Odom Senior Care was acquired by ZNest to assist older adults and families in finding senior living residences. Odom will now serve as the chief creative officer at ZNest.com as part of the acquisition deal.

Lamar Odom got an uncommon recollection of memory from Udonis Haslem

Lamar Odom and Udonis Haslem shared a unique bond during their time together, with Haslem fondly recalling Odom's exceptional talent for trash-talking. According to Haslem, Odom was known for his unparalleled ability to engage in relentless verbal jousting, even during intense practice sessions.

Haslem shared this when he spoke on the Knuckleheads podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

Talking to Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on the Knuckleads podcast, Haslem said:

“We love L.O., man. I had so much fun. I learned so much from L.O. You know, king of the s**t-talking.”

Haslem reminisced about the countless hours spent engaging in one-on-one scrimmages, where Odom's unmatched trash-talking prowess consistently took center stage. Despite the competitive nature of these encounters, Haslem distinctly remembers the lighthearted and enjoyable moments shared with Odom, adding an uncommon recollection of memory from their time together.

He added:

“Every day after practice, there’s a one-on-one with L.O. So he [sic] somebody out. So now, every day you got to play with somebody one-on-one for an hour and a half.”

Furthermore, despite spending just one season with the Miami Heat, LO left a lasting impression on his teammates, with Udonis Haslem expressing deep respect and fondness for Odom's character.

