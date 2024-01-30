A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2024 world tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2024 world tour is scheduled to be held from April 10, 2024, to September 20, 2024, in venues across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK. The artist will take the stage in cities including Auckland, Melbourne, Detroit, Boston, and Vancouver, among others.

This will mark the singer's first major tour of the year. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced the new tour via Instagram on January 29, 2024, and sent fans into a frenzy.

The Live Nation Presale for the first half of the tour will begin on February 8, 2024, at 1 pm local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. A Ticketmaster presale will also be available at the same time. General tickets for the first half of the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie world tour will be available from February 9, 2024, at 1 pm local time.

For the shows in North America, the Live Nation presale will be available from January 31, 2024, at 10 am PST and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT. General tickets will be available from February 2, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website, the links provided on his social mean pages, or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2024 world tour dates and venues

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2024 world tour, titled the Better Off Alone World Tour, is being organized in support of the artist's album of the same name. The singer is set to release Better Off Alone in 2024 via Atlantic Records.

The new A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie tour will see the singer perform across Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, before eventually moving to North America, where the bulk of the tour will be held.

The full list of dates and venues for the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 2024 world tour is given below:

April 10, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

April 12, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at John McCain Arena

April 14, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Riverstage

April 16, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Hordern Pavilion

April 23, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

April 24, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

April 28, 2024 – Paris, France at Parc De La Villete

May 1, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

May 2, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

May 5, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Climate Pledge Arena

May 18, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

May 22, 2024 – Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 23, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

May 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 26, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 29, 2024 – Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater

June 1, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 2, 2024 – Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 4, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

June 5, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 6, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater at the FL State Fairgrounds

June 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

June 9, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

June 11, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 12, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

June 14, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 16, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

June 20, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

June 22, 2024 – Hartford, Connecticut at Xfinity Theatre

June 24, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 10, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 11, 2024 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

September 12, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

September 15, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

September 17, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

September 18, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

September 20, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is best known for his second studio album, Hoodie SZN, which was released on December 21, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.