"Something very sus going on here": Paramore dropping out of ALTer Ego Fest days after social accounts wipe sparks disbandment rumors

Recently, online reports surfaced regarding American alternative rock band Paramore, known for their most recent album This is Why (2023), pulling out of the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Festival. This development comes days after the band allegedly wiped their social media pages.

On January 4, 2024, the band's official statement was shared via their Instagram story:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13. The band apologiszes for any inconvenience."

Furthermore, even their website, paramore.net, now reportedly throws up a "404 error" code whenever anybody tries to access it. Fearing a possible disbandment, fans were unable to process this news and immediately took to X to share their thoughts on the same.

However, Variety Magazine dispelled all speculations by reporting that the band is not breaking up and that the social media wipeout is due to the conclusion of their record deal with Atlantic Records.

While the information about the band's continuity provided some reassurance to the fans, they are still eagerly awaiting an official statement from Paramore.

How Fans reacted to Paramore wiping their social media and more

According to a report from Variety Magazine, Paramore's 20-year contract with Atlantic Records, ending in late December 2023, is the reason why the band's social media pages, along with their website, have been wiped clean.

The group’s X account, with over 5.3 million followers, and Instagram page, with over 3.5 million followers, reflect no posts. Their 'Threads account' also appears to have vanished.

Further, the expiration of their contract and scheduling conflicts are the supposed reasons why the band will no longer be performing at the upcoming iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2024 festival. Paramore was set to perform at the festival on January 13, 2024, alongside bands like The 1975, The Black Keys, Yellowcard, and more.

On January 4, the band posted to their Instagram story that they would no longer be performing at the festival due to "unforeseen circumstances." Following this announcement, iHeartRadio was quick to announce the band would be replaced by Fallout Boys.

Before, Variety Magazine confirmed that the band wiped their social media pages and website due to the expiration of their contract, fans were in shock and emotional distress, blowing up X with concerns about their favorite band supposedly disbanding.

However, with it now confirmed that Paramore is not breaking up, fans seem to be at ease but are still eagerly awaiting an official statement from the band on their recent festival dropout and potential plans for their future.

Fans reacted to the joyous news with relief on social media and wrote:

What's Next: The band discusses their contract expiring and plans for the future

In mid-December, Paramore in an exclusive interview with Uproxx magazine, discussed their contract expiring and their latest 'This is Why' tour, where the members confirmed that a major chapter in the band's career has come to a close with the end of their latest tour.

They further clarified that they have fulfilled all their label obligations and are now officially free agents, with all members agreeing that there exists a level of excitement and uncertainty for their future.

Although the band's future endeavors remain under wraps, they are positive with their statements. Lead vocalist Hayley Williams said:

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community.”

Zac Farro, the band's drummer, also expressed his opinion on his hopes for the band's future, saying:

"I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world."

Although the band is no longer performing at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival, fans can still anticipate seeing them on tour with Taylor Swift for her "ERA's Tour," which will be headed to Europe later this year.

As we gear up for a new era in the band's musical legacy, fans of the pop band would be glad we've covered the two decades of their enduring journey to superstardom.

Paramore's 20-year journey to global stardom

Paramore, a pop-punk band, was created when a teenage singer, Hayley Williams, collaborated with brothers Zac and Josh Farrow, along with their original bassist, Jeremy Davis, in 2004.

Their talent quickly caught the attention of Atlantic Records, making their way to a record deal and releasing their debut album, All We Know Is Falling, in 2005.

Hayley Williams performing at the 2023 Bud Light SB Music Festival (Image via Getty Images/Marcus Ingram)

They had their first breakthrough hit in 2007, with their single Misery Business, from their most popular album Riot!, which became a certified platinum record in the United States.

They embraced their pop-punk aesthetic and uniqueness to become a driving force in the industry. Over the years, the band's lineup has changed several times due to personal and internal drama. After releasing several successful albums, Paramore decided to take a hiatus in 2018.

However, the original members always maintained a unique friendship that set them apart from other pop contemporary groups, and they returned together as a band with their 2023 release This is Why.

Paramore performing at the KROQ Weenie Roast y Fiesta in 2017 (Image via Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodreiguez)

As they set to embark on a European tour, opening for Taylor Swift and her ERA's tour, the community they've built over the past two decades continues to support them, which only highlights the enduring legacy of Paramore.

The band currently comprises Hayley and Zac as founding members of the group, with Taylor York, the band's guitarist, joining in 2007. Throughout their dynamic journey, the band has seen various musicians including Josh Farro, Jeremy Davis, Jason Bynum, Josh Hembree, and Hunter Lamb.