The Office's stripper scene compared to The 1975's donation of $500 to LGBT center, and its scary accurate

A recent picture of The 1975, the renowned English pop rock band formed in 2002, surfaced on the social media platform Reddit, showcasing the band donating to the Ally Coalition in support of the San Diego LGBT center. However, on zooming in, the giant check seems to depict a three-digit figure.

As pointed out by many Reddit users and the uploader themself, it seems that The 1975 are donating $500 to the cause, which is comically low for a big check. The picture has drawn some hilarious responses from other Reddit users, mainly because of the low amount of the donation and the absurd use of a large check for it.

A Reddit reply to The 1975's picture (Image via Reddit)

But what seems to be eerily accurate is a still from The Office posted by one user, which compares The 1975 with Michael Scott (played by the brilliant Steve Carell) from The Office, who also donated $340 to a stripper dressed as a nurse to help cure rabies.

This comparison seems both hilarious and shockingly accurate. It also drew a lot of comments from fans across the internet.

Explained: Why are fans comparing The 1975's donation to The Office stripper scene?

The main reason for the comparison that emerged online on Reddit is because of the comically small sum that The 1975 is donating to the LGBT center. This made one of the users compare it with a famous scene from The Office.

This popular scene dates back to the fourth season's premiere of The Office. To put it in some context, boss Michael Scott hit another employee with a car, only to discover in the hospital that she had rabies. The eccentric boss decided to organize a fun run to raise awareness for the disease.

He also decided to donate money for the eradication of rabies but managed to only raise a sum below $500. But because he wanted to put it on a big check, the amount was further reduced. Moreover, since no actual doctor was going to come and collect such a small amount, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) humorously suggested a stripper dressed as a nurse.

Thus, this famous meme was created. And now, fans are comparing it to The 1975's donation, which is also inked out on a large check, to the LGBT center in San Diego.

Numerous other reactions also filled Reddit, with many refusing to believe that the band would donate something that small.

As pointed out by one user, the donation was not really made by the band but by the arena in the name of the band, which would make much more sense.