Multiple former WWE Superstars set to become free agents imminently

Multiple former WWE Superstars released in September are set to become free agents very soon.

Following WWE's merger with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, as many as 21 superstars, including some big names like Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Elias, were released from their contracts. Following these releases, the main roster talents are subject to a 90-day no-compete clause.

The 90-day period will end on December 21, 2023, making all the former WWE Superstars eligible to join any other wrestling promotion and compete there. According to Inside The Ropes, the following wrestlers will become free agents:

Mustafa Ali

Aliyah

Shelton Benjamin

Rick Boogs

Dana Brooke

Dabbo-Kato

Elias

Emma

Quincy Elliot

Yulissa Leon

Mace

Mansoor

Riddick Moss

Matt Riddle

Shanky

Top Dolla

Dolph Ziggler

Despite the 90-day period ending tomorrow, many of these superstars have already been booked for future shows.

Dolph Ziggler was recently announced for a World Wrestling Council event in Puerto Rico. Matt Riddle has also been announced for multiple independent shows in February and March. Mansoor is scheduled to make his debut in Game Changer Wrestling a day before WWE Royal Rumble.

Mansoor opens up on having to shed weight during his time in WWE

Since his release from the company, Mansoor has frequently streamed on Twitch. During these streams, the 28-year-old shared multiple stories from his time in the wrestling promotion.

On one such stream, Mansoor revealed that he had to lose around 20 pounds as Vince McMahon thought that he was not going to the gym. Following the incident, he went from 200 pounds to 180 pounds:

"We have the match, we go back up to the locker room, and the producer comes in the room, and he says, 'Guys, Vince saw the match. Nobody knows how to sell.' And then he looks right at me, 'And nobody looks like they've gone to the gym.' And I was like, 'Oh, no!' So... I lost the weight. I went back to 180, I was slender... I got a little slimmer," Mansoor said.

At only 28 years old, Mansoor is in his prime and will undoubtedly field multiple offers in the wider world of pro wrestling. His status as a former WWE Superstar should also open doors for him wherever he chooses to go from here.

