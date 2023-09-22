Released WWE star went from 200 lbs to 180 lbs after Vince McMahon noticed his weight gain

A released star claimed he lost 20 lbs after Vince McMahon alluded he was fat.

Mansoor is no longer with WWE. The 27-year-old star was recently released with several other talents. He went on a Twitch stream with his Maximum Male Models stablemate Mace and opened up about his release.

He revealed that he lost about 20 lbs because Vince McMahon thought he wasn't going to the gym. Mansoor had gained some weight and weighed about 200 lbs at the time.

Check out his comments below:

"We have the match, we go back up to the locker room, and the producer comes in the room, and he says, 'Guys, Vince saw the match. Nobody knows how to sell.' And then he looks right at me, 'And nobody looks like they've gone to the gym.' And I was like, 'Oh, no!' So... I lost the weight. I went back to 180, I was slender... I got a little slimmer." [13:15-14:00]

Mansoor further stated that John Laurinaitis later approached him. He asked Mansoor to share some before and after pictures that he could show to Vince McMahon.

Mansoor shared the same with Johnny Ace, who forwarded them to McMahon. Ace later told Mansoor that he was fine now.

