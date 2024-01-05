Taylor Swift’s old interview going viral has Swifties believing singer ‘manifested’ Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have arguably been the NFL's most popular couple ever since their relationship became a thing of the public early in the 2023 season. But if fans are to be believed, Swift had envisioned it more than a decade ago.

Back in 2009, when she was just two albums into her career, the then-burgeoning country star told Glamour when asked what her ideal relationship was:

"It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me... Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!"

X/Twitter user isagonellc recently rediscovered the interview and soon, fans started to link it to her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end:

ET source: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's families have never seen them happier

This Sunday, both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be in Los Angeles, but they will not be together.

Even though the Chiefs have locked up the AFC's third seed, Travis Kelce is planning to start against the Los Angeles Chargers in the afternoon as he seeks his record eighth 1,000-yard season. The latter, meanwhile, will be at that evening's Golden Globes to vouch for her concert film The Eras Tour, which is a nominee for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Nevertheless, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are "closer than ever before" and "love being together no matter what they’re doing", but would also rather be treated like any other pair.

"They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time."

In addition, the source said everyone in Swift's and Kelce's families has a positive dynamic with each other:

"(They) are both on board, and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Chargers game is at 4:25 PM ET on CBS.