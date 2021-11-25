'A Boy Called Christmas' takeaway: A new twist to the origin story of Christmas and Saint Nicholas

The season of festivity has begun, and on that note, Netflix has dropped its new Christmas movie, A Boy Called Christmas, today. This new Netflix fantasy film gives a refreshing twist to the story of Father Christmas and how Christmas came to be celebrated. A Boy Called Christmas is directed by Gil Kenan and is adapted from the 2015 book of the same name written by Matt Haig.

A Boy Called Christmas follows the tale of a boy named Nikolas who finds Christmas when he embarks on an adventurous journey in search of magic and hope. It is now available to watch on Netflix.

Summary of 'A Boy Called Christmas'

Nikolas was an ordinary young boy who set out on an adventure to find his father and the fabled village of Elfhelm, where his father was supposed to have ventured in search of 'hope'. Nikolas is accompanied on his journey by his talking pet mouse, Miika, and a reindeer named Blitzen, whose trust he had won over. Together they venture into the land of the fabled elves and stumble upon unknown secrets, most importantly the secret of a joyous time called 'Christmas'.

A reimagination of the story of Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas is an imaginative retelling of the story of how Christmas came to be. There are many versions of the origin tale of Christmas. However, most have in common the figure of Father Christmas, or Saint Nicholas, popularly known as Santa Claus. A Boy Called Christmas is the story of Saint Nicholas, who brought Christmas.

Saint Nicholas, popularized as Santa Clause, is a legendary character originating in Western Christian culture who is said to bring gifts on Christmas Eve to well-behaved children and coal to naughty ones. He is believed to have an army of Christmas elves, who make toys in his workshop at the North Pole, and a flying reindeer who pull his sleigh across the sky.

In A Boy Called Christmas, Saint Nicholas is portrayed as Nikolas, an ordinary young boy who stumbles upon the world of elves and brings back the concept of Christmas from them to the human world.

Tune in to the festive mood with A Boy Called Christmas streaming on Netflix now.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar