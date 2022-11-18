A Country Christmas Harmony cast list: Brooke Elliott, Brandon Quinn and others star in Lifetime holiday movie

A Country Christmas Harmony is an upcoming movie that will premiere on Lifetime on Friday, 18 November 2022, starring Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn. The film follows the tale of Chrissy, a small-town big-dreaming singer who leaves her hometown and a steady relationship to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. She manages to rise to fame on her own merit, but her music sales start to decline after a period of time. To counter this, Chrissy's manager hatches a plan for a televised Christmas concert of her debuting with a new song in her hometown, the place where it all started.

Initially hesitant, Chrissy returns to her hometown and bumps into her ex-boyfriend Luke, who wrote songs for them to sing as a duo when she started her career. Trapped inside Luke's ranch home one night, the duo realize they need each other for Chrissy's concert and Luke's grandmother's Christmas party, possibly perhaps in the backdrop of the rekindling of their love.

A Country Christmas Harmony: The amazing Cast for this feel-good movie

1) Brooke Elliott as Chrissy Kessler

Brooke Elliott plays the role of Chrissy in A Country Christmas Harmony. She is a singer who goes back to her hometown to rejuvenate her career where she encounters her ex-flame, Luke.

An American singer and actress, Elliott has been a part of musical theater and Broadway throughout her career. She is most prominently known for portraying the role of Jane Bingum in the Lifetime series named Drop Dead Diva, which aired for six seasons and 78 episodes. She won the 2012 'Women's Image Network Award' and the 2010 Gracie award for 'Female Rising Star in a Comedy Series.' for her role. She can currently be seen playing the role of Dana Sue Sullivan in the Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias.

Brooke Elliott spoke about her return to Lifetime after Drop Dead Diva to act and produce A Country Christmas Harmony. She also spoke about her experience in the movie. Speaking to Fox5 Atlanta, she said:

"I loved being a part of the creativity, ground up and being able to kind of be a part of that and be a voice in that..."

Brooke also spoke to Behind the Scenes in Hollywood and gushed about working with her Sweet Magnolias co-star Brandon Quinn.

"One of the other executive producers came to me and said, 'What do you think of this idea -- get ready for it -- Brandon Quinn as a co-star?' I literally [screamed] through the phone, 'Yes! Yes, yes, get Brandon!"

2) Brandon Quinn as Luke Covington

Brandon Quinn plays the character Luke Covington in A Country Christmas Harmony. He is Chrissy's ex-boyfriend and musician.

Quinn is an American television and motion picture actor who started his career in 1998 in the movie Express: Aisle to Glory. He also starred opposite Elliott as her estranged husband 'Ronnie Sullivan' in Sweet Magnolias. Quinn found his passion for theater and acting after meeting with an accident in high school which prevented him from playing sports ever again. He has also been a part of the LightWorkers media feature film called On a Wing and a Prayer with Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham.

3) Danny Pintauro as Eugene

Danny Pintauro plays the character Eugene in A Country Christmas Harmony. He is Chrissy's supportive assistant, who accompanies her to her hometown to help revive her singing career.

Pintauro is an American actor and movie producer who is best known for the series Who is the Boss? He also played a part in the 1983 horror Cujo and returned to the screen after a decade with A Country Christmas Harmony. He majored in drama at Stanford University and appeared as 'Puck' in a production of A Midsummer's Night Dream at a small theater in 2001.

Speaking in an interview with Behind the scenes in Hollywood, he said:

"So, it's a big deal for me. The years after Who's the Boss didn't include a lot of attempts at acting. I did a bunch of theater, but the universe was just telling me it wasn't the right time. "

He also talked about his marriage and life away from the silver screen:

"I lived a normal life, got married, and moved to Austin to work as a veterinary technician. Then this project came along, and all the pieces fit together perfectly."

Other prominent cast members in A Country Christmas Harmony include Ann Walker as Perl Covington, Nikki Crawford as Carole Dukes, Bradley Dodds as Brad Love and Aron Coleman as Bruce.

