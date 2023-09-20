“A creative way of spreading his... artistic essence”: Marilyn Manson’s 20 hours community service leads to hilarious reactions online

Marilyn Manson, the American rock musician, was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and even fined by a court on September 18, 2023, after he pleaded "no contest" to blowing his nose and spitting on a camerawoman named Susan Fountain at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

The victim gave a statement in court where Fountain said she had "never been humiliated or treated like I was by this defendant." As per BBC, the judge called the whole incident "egregious." Manson was permitted to do his service work in California.

Netizens are now reacting to the news by trolling Manson. User @DailyBlisss made light of the singer blowing his nose and spitting by saying that he had found an innovative way to spread his "artistic essence."

Marilyn Manson spat on a camerawoman during a 2019 concert

On Monday, Manson appeared in the New Hampshire court in a black suit. The rock musician was fined around $1,400 with $200 suspended. The victim had pressed charges against Marilyn Manson in 2021. However, one of the charges relating to the spitting was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Brian Hugh Warner, known by his stage name Marilyn Manson, was also mandated to do 20 hours of community service, as per Billboard. The Sweet Dreams singer only spoke twice when the court was in session, both times to answer the judge with a "Yes" when his name was called out.

Marilyn Manson pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor. According to the BBC, no contest allowed Manson to not contest the charge but also not admit guilt.

As per the police report, the incident occurred on August 19 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, where Marilyn Manson first approached the camerawoman and spat at her. The Coma White singer then returned and kneeled in front of Fountain and covered one nostril before blowing through the other on her arms and hands.

As per PEOPLE, Fountain had to then go to the washroom to remove Manson's "bodily fluids from her arms and hands," according to the affidavit.

According to Billboard, a police sergeant reviewed the clip at the time of the complaint in 2021. He said the rockstar blew "a significant amount of mucus" at Fountain.

Although the footage has not been released to the public, fans have been reacting to the incident with memes.

A handful of social media users, however, also seemed to be supporting Marilyn Manson.

Susan Fountain releases statement after sentencing

Fountain did not appear in court on Monday but she sent a statement that was read out loud:

"I'm a professional person and I've been in this industry for 30 years. I've worked for a lot of companies, and in all the years I've worked with people, I've never been humiliated or treated like I was by this defendant. For him to spit on me and blow his nose on me was the most disgusting thing a human being has ever done."

She then spoke about Marilyn's short sentence of 20 hours of community service, saying:

"I understand this was not a big criminal charge to begin with, but I was hoping that the defendant would receive a sentence that would make him think twice before doing something like this again."

Marilyn Manson is also supposed to notify authorities in advance if he plans to hold concerts in New Hampshire, as per BBC. He is also mandated to complete his community service by February 4, 2024, and provide proof of the same.