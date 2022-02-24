Phoenix Rising trailer: Determined Evan Rachel Wood and cast talk Marilyn Manson horrors

A thrilling trailer for HBO’s upcoming documentary Phoenix Rising has been released.

The two-part documentary, directed by Amy Berg, follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she looks into her past as a victim of domestic violence and her current aim of assisting other victims in their struggle for justice. In the trailer, she says:

“What is this feeling? It’s the feeling of being believed.”

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of emotional and s**ual abuse.

Phoenix Rising trailer breakdown: Evan Rachel Wood discusses alleged Marilyn Manson abuse

The Phoenix Act, which Wood co-authored and successfully battled for, is the inspiration for Phoenix Rising. The measure extends the three-year statute of limitations for domestic assault in California to five years.

The law was enacted to give victims more time to confront their abusers, a process that, according to statistics, can take seven to ten years owing to trauma and terror.

The trailer focuses on Wood, who finds comfort in support groups and the courage to talk about her experiences despite the fact that her case could not be taken to court owing to the statute.

The critically acclaimed documentary, which premiered at Sundance in 2022, incorporates archival footage, intimate home recordings, and statements from Wood and her fellow survivors.

It tells the story of Wood’s relationship with singer Brian Warner, better known by his stage name Marilyn Manson, which began when she was 18 and the latter was 37.

Rolling Stone @RollingStone Evan Rachel Wood makes sense of her relationship with Marilyn Manson in the new trailer for #PhoenixRising , which launches on HBO next month: rol.st/3BFQTfe Evan Rachel Wood makes sense of her relationship with Marilyn Manson in the new trailer for #PhoenixRising, which launches on HBO next month: rol.st/3BFQTfe https://t.co/Oz95icbGSJ

In the trailer, Wood’s mother and brother believe that Manson “groomed” her as a young actress, and the documentary includes interviews with them.

In the film, Wood joins a group of women who have also been victimized by Warner. Until now, the musician has denied molesting Wood or anybody else.

HBO Documentaries @HBODocs #PhoenixRising follows Evan Rachel Wood as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds, and reclaim her story. #PhoenixRising follows Evan Rachel Wood as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds, and reclaim her story. https://t.co/SnuMCZjBMW

“When the laws don’t protect you, change them.”

The project’s poster reads this, portraying Wood standing tall and confident. It is a remark that exemplifies the team’s, support group’s, and Wood’s commitment.

Over a photo of her drafting the legislation, Wood exclaims:

“We need to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

When does Phoenix Rising arrive on HBO Max?

Part one of Phoenix Rising premieres on Tuesday, March 15, at 9 pm ET/PT, followed by part two the next day at the same time on Wednesday, March 16. On March 15, both sections will be available on HBO Max.

HBO is collaborating with RAINN, a non-profit organization, to provide information to victims and encourage audiences to effect change in support of Wood and Berg’s efforts.

