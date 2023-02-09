A Date With Deception on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's upcoming thriller, A Date With Deception, will air on the channel on Thursday, February 9, 2023. It tells the story of a woman who returns home after four years in prison. She's now determined to prove her innocence, clear her name, and seek her fellow inmate's help to track down the person responsible for framing her. Here's the official description of the show, as per LMN:

''After four years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit, Diana finally returns home. Determined to prove her innocence, she enlists the help of fellow inmate Chandler, to track down Diana’s ex-husband, Elias, who framed her for medical fraud.''

The synopsis further states:

''All is going according to plan until Diana and Chandler discover a much more nefarious plot that involves the mysterious disappearance of Elias’ mistress, Cindy. In a race to clear her name and solve Cindy’s disappearance, Diana and Chandler must stop Elias before he hurts someone else.''

The film features Hannah Jane McMurray, alongside many others playing key supporting roles. It is directed by Leena Pendharkar, who's co-written the script with Nigel Thomas.

Lifetime's A Date With Deception cast list: Hannah Jane McMurray and others to star in new thriller film

1) Hannah Jane McMurray as Diana

Hannah Jane McMurray stars in the lead role of Diana in Lifetime's A Date With Deception movie. McMurray was framed by someone for a crime she didn't commit and ended up in prison for four years. She's now hellbent on confronting the person who framed her and proving her innocence.

McMurrary looks quite impressive in the movie's trailer, promising to deliver a powerful performance. Apart from A Date With Deception, she's known for her performances in A Predator Returns, Misty Button, and many more.

2) Rib Hillis as Elias

Actor Rib Hillis portrays the character of Elias in the new Lifetime thriller film. Elias is Diana's ex-husband and the man responsible for her being in jail for four years. Following her return from prison, Diana is all set to confront Elias, and their relationship forms the crux of the story.

Rib Hillis looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance. His other notable film and TV acting credits include My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend, A Christmas Wish in Hudson, and Psycho Storm Chaser, to name a few.

3) Kia Dorsey as Chandler

Kia Dorsey dons the role of Chandler in A Date With Deception. Chandler is one of Diana's inmates who helps her track down her ex-husband. Dorsey is expected to play a significant role in the movie.

Kia Dorsey has recently starred in Lifetime's Secrets in the Building, wherein she played the role of Norah Green, a performance for which she received positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars many others in important supporting/minor roles, including:

Paul Diaz as Jeffrey

Angela Baumgardner as Jenny

Alexandra Harris as Tiffany

Chris Connell as Antoine

Dean Chandler Bowden as Danny

Don't forget to watch A Date With Deception on Lifetime on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes