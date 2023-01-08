My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend cast list: Brianna Cohen, Revell Carpenter, and others to star in Lifetime’s thriller film

Lifetime's new thriller film, My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend, is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

The movie focuses on a journalist whose sister gets involved in a deadly relationship with an enigmatic man. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Lifetime:

''Maddie, a local reporter investigating a series of killings targeting similar looking women is caught off guard when her younger sister Olivia, is attacked in her own home.''

The description further reads:

''Urging on the side of caution, Maddie suggests they take a self-defense course. When Olivia starts to fall for their instructor, Maddie becomes skeptical when he refuses to reveal anything about himself, and tries to intervene before the relationship turns into a deadly obsession.''

My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend stars Brianna Cohen in the lead role along with many others portraying significant supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Danny J. Boyle.

My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend cast: Rib Hillis stars alongside Brianna Cohen and others in new Lifetime thriller drama

1) Brianna Cohen as Maddie

Brianna Cohen

Brianna Cohen portrays the lead role of Maddie in Lifetime's My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend. Maddie is a journalist who desperately tries to protect her beloved sister from a mysterious man she's fallen in love with. Viewers can expect Cohen to deliver a fiery performance in this challenging role.

Apart from My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend, Brianna Cohen has appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years like Orange is the New Black, Wu Tang: An American Saga, and Nightmare PTA Moms, to name a few.

2) Revell Carpenter as Olivia

Actress Revell Carpenter dons the role of Olivia in the new Lifetime thriller film. Olivia ends up falling for the instructor of her self-defense course, but her sister, Maddie, is skeptical about him, and their relationship turns into an absolute nightmare.

Revell Carpenter's other notable acting credits include What The Nanny Saw, Malicious Motives, Glass Cabin, and many more.

3) Rib Hillis as Haden

Actor Rib Hillis portrays the role of Haden in My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend. Not many other details about his character are known at this point, but based on the synopsis, it seems like Hillis will be playing the role of Olivia's boyfriend.

Rib Hillis is known for his performances in A Christmas Wish in Hudson, The Wrong Family, and Mommy's Deadly Con Artist, to name a few.

Apart from Brianna Cohen, Revell Carpenter, and Rib Hillis, My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend also features various other actors in crucial supporting/minor roles, including:

Don Jeanes as Jack Houston

Steve Olson as Todd

Christian Blaque Meier as Kyle

Gregory M. Mitchell as Charles

Denise Hewitt as Rachel Jones

Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a compelling, character-driven thriller movie that explores some of the disturbing facets of human nature. Viewers who enjoyed Lifetime's other thriller films like Dying for a Crown and Catfish Killer will certainly enjoy this film.

Don't forget to catch My Sister's Serial Killer Boyfriend on Lifetime on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

