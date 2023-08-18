A Day and a Half on Netflix: Everything we know so far 

Netflix is bringing to us another foreign language crime thriller, A Day and a Half. The movie marks the directorial debut of Fares Fares from Westworld, Chernobyl, and Star Wars and it will be coming to Netflix this September 2023. The Swedish language thriller comes from Warner Bros. International TV Production with Johan Hedman as the executive producer on the it.

He will be joined by two visionaries Hanna Lundmark and Christina Legkova who are on board the project as producers. Director Fares Fares has co-written the movie with Peter Smirnakos and the Netflix Original feature has already received a new trailer and a release date announcement.

What do we know about A Day and a Half? Release date, Plot, and cast explored

Netflix has confirmed that A Day and a Half will be releasing on the streaming platform on Friday, September 1, 2023. The movie is scheduled to make its drop at 12 AM ET or 3 AM PT exclusively on Netflix.

Plot and trailer of the Swedish crime thriller on Netflix

Netflix has released an official logline for A Day and a Half which reads as follows:

"Inspired by true events, the story of Netflix’s A Day and a Half will tell the tale of Artan, a man who takes his ex-wife Louise hostage on a perilous road trip through Sweden with the police in tow. Police officer Lukas is also along for the ride. Artan hopes the crazy summer trip will result in him being reunited with his daughter."

Commenting on his first directorial feature Fares has said:

“I’m really looking forward for this story to unfold on screen and feel privileged to have some of the best cast and team on board to make that happen.”

The movie has also received a lot of praise from Claire Willats, Netflix Director of Film, Nordics, who stated in a press release:

“We are honored that Netflix will be the home of the first film directed by Fares Fares and are excited to work with such a talented team behind and in front of the camera. ‘A Day and a Half’ is in essence an intimate story about loss, lies, betrayals, love, prejudice and family – packaged in a tense thriller format.”

The movie began shooting more than a year ago in May 24, 2022 according to an update made by Fares Fares himself. Filming was wrapped up this year on May 15. After a wait of three months A Day and a Half is finally coming to the streaming platform. Watch the trailer for the upcoming Netflix crime thriller here.

Let us explore the cast list

Director Fares Fares will be leading the cast of A Day and a Half as the police officer Lukas and he will be joined by Alexej Manvelov (Top Dog, Jack Ryan) and Alma Pöysti (Liberty, Tove) in the roles of Artan and Louise respectively. No further details regarding the characters have been revealed.

The rest of the cast list is as follows;

Stina Ekblad as Wanja

Annika Hallin as Dr. Gardelius

Richard Forsgren as Jack Lilja

Annica Liljeblad as Anna

Jonathan Sand as Police Officer

Johni Tadi Dr. Yakoub

Lisa Forslund as Rebecka

Amicia Heijbel as Cassandra

Amanda Jalmberger as Sjuksköterska

Linda Hellström as Vera

Lukas Orwin as Mikael

Don't miss Netflix's latest foreign langauge crime thriller coming soon this September 1, 2023.