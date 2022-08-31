A&E's The First 48 - Who is a murder suspect in hip-hop artist Chucky Trill case?

The First 48, a highly engaging and gripping true-crime series, will explore and investigate the heartbreaking 2021 murder case of rising Texas rapper Chucky Trill in its latest episode.

Episode 19 of Season 22 of The First 48, titled Raw Deal, will premiere exclusively on A&E Network, this Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 8 pm EST. The official synopsis for the upcoming The First 48 episode reads:

"When hip-hop artist Chucky Trill is gunned down on a highway after leaving a nightclub, Gwinnett County Homicide must retrace his steps to find the killer."

Reportedly, the heart-wrenching murder case of Texas-based rising rap artist Chucky Trill dates back to March 2021. The rapper was just 33 when his life was unfortunately cut short in a hair-raising highway shooting in Atlanta. A 34-year-old man named James Edward Thomas is the prime suspect in the murder.

Since the news of the latest episode of The First 48 was dropped by A&E, viewers of the true-crime series have been eagerly waiting to learn all about the the 2021 shooting in Atlanta that killed rapper Chucky Trill and the main suspect in the murder.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about the main murder suspect, James Edward Thomas, ahead of the episode's debut on A&E.

The First 48: What did the prime suspect James Edward Thomas allegedly do in the 2021 murder of Chucky Trill

A still of James Edward Thomas (Image via Fox 5 Atlanta)

According to reports, James Edward Thomas was arrested and taken to jail by authorities on December 18, 2021, as he is the prime suspect in the astounding and bone-chilling shooting in Atlanta that ended the precious life and bright future of the Texan rap artist Chucky Trill, also known as Corey Detiege.

Thomas was arrested by police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after he got off an airplane and was taken to the Gwinnett County prison.

He has reportedly been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of malice murder in the unimaginable murder of Chucky Trill. Thomas is currently being held in jail without bond.

A still of Chucky Trill (Image Via chuckytrillofficial/Instagram)

On the night of March 5, 2021, the prime suspect in the case, James Edward Thomas, allegedly pulled up right beside the rapper's car, who was returning from a night club. He then went on to mercilessly open fire at the rapper, fatally injuring him.

The incident took place near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta, near around 3 am. James allegedly escaped from the location after the shooting. The rapper was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be revealed by authorities as the investigation is still on-going.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming episode 19 of The First 48 season 22, titled Raw Deal, airing on Thursday, September 1, at 8 pm EST on A&E.

