A Friend of the Family: True Evil air time and plot details

A Friend of the Family: True Evil on Peacock, a special documentary of the limited true-crime series, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 3.00 am ET. The exclusive will have actress Jan Broberg elaborate on her past experiences with childhood s*xual abuse at the hands of a family friend named Robert Berchtold.

In the new documentary, Broberg sits down for a one-on-one conversation with her mother, Mary Ann Broberg, and confronts her past from more than 50 years ago. Sources state that Jan was abducted and r*ped by Berchtold. Moreover, he had affairs with both of Jan's parents.

What to expect from Peacock's upcoming documentary special A Friend of the Family: True Evil?

A Friend of the Family: True Evil, a 90-minute documentary, will include clips of Jan Broberg revisiting her kidnapping and assault instances. It will also include interviews with her mom Mary Ann and her son about the generational damage the abuse caused to their family by their old friend, Robert Berchtold.

It is also expected to include statements from another one of Berchtold's victims, who will be speaking up for the first time.

One of Broberg's most surprising revelations is mentioned in the trailer, stating that Berchtold had affairs with both of her parents. However, Broberg was also the target of the s*x offender, who tried to manipulate her while assaulting her.

Despite not having her name revealed in A Friend of the Family: True Evil's trailer, the second victim is shown conversing with Broberg as they work to accept the situation and abuse that they went through while growing up.

According to reports, Jan Broberg commented on the upcoming documentary, saying:

"Many harmed by child s*xual assault and long-term abuse are still striving to heal and thrive years later. Through support and community, the healing journey of 'Thrivivors' can create a ripple effect towards change for children, and I am grateful to Peacock for the opportunity to continue telling my story."

Broberg further said:

"It is my hope that with greater awareness and understanding of childhood s*xual abuse and grooming, total prevention can truly become a reality. I want people not to be left with despair because I'm a very hopeful person and I've worked at that. I've had to work hard to overcome some of these things that have happened in my life and to build relationships that are healthy."

The first presentation of Jan and Mary Ann's narrative was a 2003 memoir, titled Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story, which failed to include information regarding her father Bob's affair with Berchtold.

Their tale received further exposure once the Netflix documentary called Abducted in Plain Sight aired in 2019. It was also the first time that many people had heard of Berchtold's crimes.

Peacock launched the limited series A Friend of the Family in October, with Jake Lacy portraying the s*x offender, Mckenna Grace as Jan, Anna Paquin as Mary Ann, and Colin Hanks as Bob.

A Friend of the Family: True Evil airs on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

