Peacock's A Friend of the Family: How did Robert Berchtold die?

A Friend of the Family is a new crime drama series on Peacock. It is based on the alleged kidnapping of Jan Broberg in the 70s by a family friend, Robert Berchtold. He allegedly kidnapped Broberg first in 1974 and then again in 1976, s*xually abusing her for years.

Robert Berchtold allegedly managed to escape punishment twice. He was later charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct in another case. Fearing prison, Berchtold reportedly died by suicide in 2005, before his sentencing.

Peacock's A Friend of the Family: Robert Berchtold's assault charges, death, and more details

The Broberg family did not share their experiences publicly for many years, until Jan Broberg and her mother published a book in 2003, titled Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story.

Robert Berchtold refuted the claims made against him in the book by Brobergs. He also received a restraining order from Jan after he appeared at a women's conference attended by her. Later, as per Oxygen, several other women came forward with s*xual abuse allegations against Berchtold.

The aforementioned event was also attended by Bikers Against Child Abuse at Jan's request. Berchtold was later accused of assaulting a member of the Bikers Against Child Abuse group. He was found guilty of simple assault, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Before his sentencing, Robert Berchtold died by suicide after consuming massive quantities of heart medication pills with alcohol in November 2005.

Peacock's A Friend of the Family: What did Robert Berchtold do?

According to Grunge, Robert Berchtold moved into a new home close to the Broberg family's house in Pocatello, Idaho. He was reportedly the owner of a business and had a wife and kids. Berchtold is said to have quickly gained the trust and confidence of the Broberg family. He grew particularly close to Jan Broberg, who considered him to be a sort of father figure.

In 1974, Berchtold kidnapped 12-year-old Broberg and used audio clippings to manipulate her. He made her believe that she was tasked with the duty of saving an alien race, for which she had to give birth to Berchtold's child. He threatened her, saying that if she refused to do so, she and her family would be harmed. At the time, Broberg allegedly believed the things that he told her.

Berchtold later returned Broberg home, but he managed to escape kidnapping charges. He convinced her parents to sign an affidavit stating that they granted him permission to travel with Jan. Berchtold later got involved in separate affairs with Broberg's father, Bob, and her mother, Mary Ann.

According to Grunge, Berchtold again kidnapped her in 1976, and she was taken to California. She was allegedly enrolled under a fake name in a Catholic school. However, the FBI managed to return her home once again, Berchtold escaped kidnapping charges yet again by claiming he had a mental defect.

As per Oxygen, Berchtold was committed to an asylum for reportedly less than six months. He was in jail for a year after he was found guilty in 1986 of raping another child.

In the upcoming Peacock crime drama series, Robert Berchtold is played by noted actor Jake Lacy.

You can watch A Friend of the Family on Peacock on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

