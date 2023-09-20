A Harvest Homecoming on GAF: Cast list and characters explored

GAF's new drama film, A Harvest Homecoming, centers around a man who takes up a job as a substitute teacher in Chestnute Hollow. There, he meets a charming young woman who's the mother of his favorite student. The movie is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to GAF:

''In A Harvest Homecoming, teacher Drew Clark (Donovan) accepts a temporary substitute job in his old hometown of Chestnut Hollow, Texas, where he meets Aiden, the proverbial new kid at school, desperate for a caring friend. While he would rather have taken a job anywhere else, Drew reconsiders Chestnut Hollow when he meets Lainie Abbott (Lowndes), the new manager of his parents’ massive apple orchard and cider mill business, and more importantly, Aiden’s mom.''

A Harvest Homecoming stars Trevor Donovan in the lead role, with many others essaying key supporting characters. Don McCutcheon is the director of the film, with Riley Weston serving as the writer.

Trevor Donovan and Jessica Lowndes leading in GAF's A Harvest Homecoming

1) Trevor Donovan as Drew Ganger

Actor Trevor Donovan stars in the lead role as Drew Ganger in GAF's A Harvest Homecoming. Drew takes up a job as a substitute teacher at a school in Chestnut Hollow, where he meets a lonely child. His life takes a dramatic turn after he meets the child's mother, and the two strike a special bond.

Drew Ganger is the protagonist of the film, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the movie. Trevor Donovan looks brilliant in the film's preview as he portrays his character's inherent charm and friendly nature with remarkable ease.

Fans can look forward to a memorable performance from him in the movie. Donovan's other acting credits include Wolf Hound, Aloha With Love, and Nantucket Noel, to name a few.

2) Jessica Lowndes as Lainie

Jessica Lowndes stars as Lainie in the new GAF romantic movie. Lainie is the mother of Aiden, the lonely child in Drew's class about whom he deeply cares.

Lainie and Drew's relationship forms the heart and soul of the film, and it'll be interesting to see how their love story pans out. Jessica Lowndes and Trevor Donovan's sizzling onscreen chemistry is one of the defining aspects of the film's preview.

Lowndes is known for her appearances in numerous other films and shows like Deadly Midwife, Harmony From The Heart, High Flying Romance, and many more.

3) Luxton Handspiker As Aiden Ross

Young actor Luxton Handspiker essays the character of Aiden Ross in A Harvest Homecoming. Aiden is a lonely child who longs for a friend. His substitute teacher, Drew, takes a special interest in him and goes on to become his mentor and friend.

Luxton Handspiker has been a part of Slumberland, Nightbooks, and The Handmaid's Tale, among many more.

Apart from Trevor Donovan, Jessica Lowndes, and Luxton Handspiker, the movie also stars several others, including:

Ryan Allen as Jason

Sarah Fisher as Della

Stuart Hughes as Barry Granger

Joanne Jansen as Jen

Don't miss A Harvest Homecoming on on GAF on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.