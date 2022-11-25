GAC Family's new holiday movie, I'm Glad It's Christmas, will air on the network on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The film centers on an aspiring singer whose life changes after she decides to take part in a local, low-budget production. As per Great American Family, the official synopsis of the film reads:

''An aspiring singer is convinced to participate in a local production. Along the way, she finds hope and mentorship in her career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?''

I'm Glad It's Christmas features Jessica Lowndes, and Paul Greene, among many others, in major roles.

GAC Family's I'm Glad It's Christmas cast: Jessica Lowndes and others in key roles in new holiday drama

1) Jessica Lowndes as Holly

Jessica Lowndes portrays the lead character of Holly in I'm Glad It's Christmas. In the film, she aspires to be a singer and decides to participate in a local holiday show which turns out to be a life-changing moment for her. Lowndes looks at absolute ease as Holly and portrays her with astonishing charm in the film's preview.

Apart from I'm Glad It's Christmas, Lowndes has appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years, like 90210, A Father's Nightmare, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Rediscovering Christmas, and many more.

2) Paul Greene as Jason

Actor Paul Greene stars as Jason in the new GAC Family film. Based on the film's preview, Greene seems to be playing Lowndes' love interest in the movie. The two actors share impeccable onscreen chemistry. As an actor, Green is widely known for his performances in Wicked Wicked Games, Bitten, When Calls the Heart, and Christmas in Angel Falls, among many more.

3) Gladys Knight as Cora

Gladys Knight plays one of the most important characters in the film, Cora, who seems like a mentor to protagonist Holly. Knight looks wonderfully charming in the movie's preview, and fans can expect the iconic star to deliver a heartwarming performance in the movie.

Knight is a renowned pop and soul singer who's also been in quite a few shows and films like Pipe Dreams, Hollywood Homicide, and Charlie & Co.

Apart from Knight, Greene, and Lowndes, I'm Glad It's Christmas stars numerous other actors in supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Sierra Wooldridge as Christine

Teagan Sellers as Angela

Peggy Prud'homme as Diana

Dieter Lische-Parkes as Jamal

Josh Reich as a choir boy

Great American Family shared the official preview of the film on November 19, 2022, which offers a glimpse of lead character Holly's exciting life. Holly is an aspiring vocalist who gets a chance to showcase her skills at a local event.

The opportunity leads to several life-changing moments as she gets to do what she loves, but romance might complicate things. The theme and tone of the film are quite similar to GAC Family's other recent holiday releases like A Merry Christmas Wish and Catering Christmas.

Don't forget to watch the new film, I'm Glad It's Christmas, on Great American Family on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

