A Hollywood Christmas cast list: Jessika Van, Josh Swickard, and others to star in HBO Max holiday movie

While HBO Max released its latest festive flick, titled A Hollywood Christmas, on Friday, December 1, this isn't your regular holiday movie. With a promising cast led by Jessika Van and Josh Swickard, the film follows the events that unfold after a budding filmmaker's directorial begins to get jeopardized by a network executive.

However, the filmmaker realizes over time that the events are similar to those in the genre that she specializes in: Christmas films. How she overcomes the obstacles and the bond she forms with the network executive while doing so forms the rest of the film.

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo (A Christmas Mystery), the official logline of A Hollywood Christmas, according to HBO Max, reads:

"A Hollywood Christmas follows Jessica, a young, up-and-coming filmmaker in Hollywood who has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies. But when handsome network executive Christopher shows up threatening to halt production on her latest movie, Jessica’s assistant, Reena, points out the irony: Jessica isn’t just trying to save her Christmas movie, she’s actually living in one."

Jessika Van and Josh Swickard's chemistry looks palpable in the trailer of A Hollywood Christmas

Jessika Van as Jessica

Jessika Van is best known for her roles in films and TV shows such as Seoul Searching, Rush Hour, Awkward, Bulge Bracket, Paper Girls, and Lamput. Apart from being an actor, Van is a classically-trained singer and pianist who has performed at local Philharmonic Society events and for the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Jessika Van will be seen as Jessica, an up-and-coming filmmaker known for her Christmas movies, in A Hollywood Christmas.

Josh Swickard as Christopher

Josh Swickard is known for his roles in TV shows and films such as Liv and Maddie, General Hospital, A California Christmas, and A California Christmas: City Lights. Before he started acting, Swickard worked as a model, appearing in commercial content for brands like Men's Health, Jockey, Kohl's, and Sports Illustrated, to name a few.

Josh Swickard will be seen as Christopher, a network executive whose entry jeopardizes the production of the film that Jessica is directing, in A Hollywood Christmas.

Missi Pyle as Theresa Frost

Known for her roles in Impulse, Another Period, Sing It!, Bordertown, Two and a Half Men, Cleaners, Jennifer Falls, Greetings from Home, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Missi Pyle been a part of the industry since the mid-90s. Apart from being an actor, she has established herself as a singer and is a member of the band, Smith & Pyle.

Missi Pyle will be seen as Theresa Frost in A Hollywood Christmas.

Riley Dandy as Ashley/Chloe

Riley Dandy is best known for her role as Maddie Sullivan on Kappa Crypto. She has also been a part of films such as The City of Gold, A California Christmas: City Lights, Interceptor, That's Amor, and Christmas Bloody Christmas.

Riley Dandy will be seen as Ashley/Chloe, an actor in Jessica's film, in A Hollywood Christmas.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the following artists will be seen in supporting roles:

Anissa Borego as Reena

Zak Steiner as Michael/Jeb

Tom Williamson as Daniel

Mark W. Gray as Santa

Brooke Dillman as Karla

Lowell Dean as Lowell

Olga Safari as Noreen/Nadia

Matthew Espinosa as Stuart

Tristan Tales as Sneezy

Produced by ESX Entertainment, A Hollywood Christmas is currently available for streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

