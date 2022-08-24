A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair - Who is Florence Cassez and what did she do?

A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair is a highly anticipated true-crime documentary series, chronicling the gripping story of Florence Cassez. It is all set to release on Netflix this Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The upcoming docu-series, A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair, has been gleaned from the book A Criminal Novel, originally titled, Una Novela Criminal, written by Jorge Volpi. Alejandro Gerber Bicecci has served as the writer of the documentary series, while Gerardo Naranjo has served as the director.

The official synopsis for A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair reads:

"Was Florence Cassez the mastermind of a kidnapping ring? Or a victim of corruption? This documentary examines one of Mexico's most controversial cases."

Reportedly, Florence Cassez is a 47-year-old French woman who was accused of running a highly terrifying kidnapping gang named Los Zodiacos or The Zodiacs and was convicted for it in 2005 in Mexico.

Since news of the highly arresting documentary was dropped by Netflix, viewers have been quite eager and curious to learn all about Florence Cassez.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep to find out all about the alleged French kidnapper Florence Cassez, ahead of the arrival of A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair this Thursday on Netflix.

A still of Florence Cassez (Image Via Wikipedia/Google)

Florence Cassez, who was originally named as Florence Marie Louise Cassez Crépin, is reportedly a French woman who was charged with organized crime, kidnapping and illegal firearm possession in Mexico in 2005.

The woman was involved in a romantic relationship with a Mexican man named Israel Vallarta, whom she met upon her visit to Mexico in 2003, when she was 31 years old. She came to Mexico to meet her brother and sister-in-law. She first met Vallarta through her brother and soon after the two became a couple.

From the very beginning, their relationship reportedly had issues and they eventually broke up. However, reportedly in 2005, they got back together and started living with one another on Israel's ranch in Mexico City. The was the year her life turned upside-down.

Reportedly, on December 8, 2005, Vallarta and Cassez were arrested by the Mexican police from a highway while they were driving. What was allegedly strange about the arrest was that instead of taking both of them to the police station, they were taken back to the South Mexico ranch.

To their utter shock, several TV news cameramen and reporters were reportedly invited there by the Mexican FBI. The FBI reportedly went on to stage an artificial raid and arrested Israel and Florence.

In the alleged raid-act, the FBI also went on to save three innocent individuals who were kidnapped and held against their will in the ranch.

Cassez and Israel Vallarta were later charged with the crime of running an infamous and horrifying kidnapping gang called Los Zodiacos or The Zodiacs, who had terrorized Mexicans for many years.

A still from A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair (Image Via Netflix/Google)

Initially, Cassez was given a sentence of 96 years behind bars, however, in March 2009, the sentence was reduced to 60 years of imprisonment. Till date, Cassez has denied all the criminal charges against her.

Where is Cassez now?

Cassez's arrest and conviction created intense international tension between Mexico and France. For years, her lawyers have argued that she was being made a scapegoat and that her conviction was unfair and unconstitutional. It was a violation of human rights, according to her lawyers.

It was in January 2013, nearly eight years after her conviction, that her release petition was accepted by the Mexican Supreme Court and she was granted freedom and was free to fly to France from Mexico's Tepepan prison.

A still of Florence Cassez (Image Via BBC/Google)

Upon her release, Cassez went on to visit the Elysee Palace where she was greeted by Francois Hollande, then-president, where in a statement to reporters, she said:

"My release is a great victory for Mexicans" (Via Esquire)

According to the BBC:

"Her current legal status in that regard is as though no case had ever been brought against her: she is considered neither guilty nor innocent. Rather, the case was thrown out because of a series of breaches of her legal and human rights." (Via Esquire)

Don't forget to watch A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair, arriving this Thursday, August 25, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

