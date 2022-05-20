The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar ending explained: Will the mastermind behind photo-journalist José Luis Cabezas' murder get caught?

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar, the highly anticipated and quite moving documentary film, made its arrival, on the 19th of May (Thursday), 2022, on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

The powerful documentary directed by Alejandro Hartmann digs deep into the cold-blooded murder of an Argentinian photojournalist, José Luis Cabezas. Gabriel Bobillo, Alejandro Hartmann, and Tatiana Mereñuk have served as the co-writers of the gripping documentary.

The official synopsis of The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar, released by Netflix, writes:

"This documentary examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy."

Since its arrival, the documentary has been getting many positive responses from both viewers and critics for giving quite an intriguing insight into the world of influential and admirable journalism as it explores the jaw-dropping murder case of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas.

Without further delay, let's dive deep and explore the end of the Netflix documentary.

The ending of The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar explained

Who was the mastermind behind the brutal murder of José Luis Cabezas?

Without a shred of doubt, the documentary has done a phenomenal job in shedding light upon the power of journalism and how it can change social and political scenarios while chronicling the spine-chilling murder case of the Argentinian photojournalist José Luis Cabezas in 1997. He worked for the Noticias, a well-known Argentinian newsmagazine.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar showcases that reportedly the main suspects in this murder case were some of the Pinamar police officers and an extremely high-profile businessman, Yabrán. The reason behind these suspicions was that Cabezas reportedly took two photos that rattled their public profile quite a bit.

One photo was of a high-profile police officer, Klodczyk, and the photo said, "Damn Police," and the other one was of Yabrán, walking on the beach with his wife. The investigators reportedly thought that these photos might have immensely upset both parties.

However, later on, The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar disclosed that Yabrán was the mastermind behind the cold-blooded murder of Cabezas. The investigation went on for a long time, but the truth finally came out in 1998 when Silvia Belawsky, the wife of Gustavo Prellezo, came forward and confessed that it was Yabrán behind this heinous crime.

As revealed in the documentary, Yabrán and his right hand Gregorio commanded the 'Los Hornos' gang, entailing Auge, Retana, Braga, and Gonzalez, led by the Deputy Chief Prellezo to kill Cabezas. Reportedly, Cabezas was brutally beaten and shot in the head twice by Prellezo before the gang burnt his body along with the car in the General Madariaga ditch.

Did the police catch Yabrán?

After Silvia Belawsky made her confession, an arrest warrant was finally issued by the judge against Yabrán. However, before the police could arrest him from his house, he fled.

After many searches and tips, police found Yabrán. He was reportedly at the San Ignacio ranch, possibly planning his further escape. The police reportedly arrived at the place and surrounded Yabrán's room. However, before they could go inside, they heard the sound of a gunshot.

Allegedly, Yabrán committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth with a shotgun. Hence, the police could not catch the main mastermind behind Cabezas's murder.

In 2002, the conviction for this murder case finally arrived, and all the accused individuals received life sentences in prison. However, unfortunately, they were let out of the prison within approximately 7 to 8 years. The alleged criminals who took part in the murder of Cabezas are currently free.

However, the documentary displays how the murder of Cabezas shook Argentina from the very core and changed its social and political scenarios completely.

