A Ma Maniere x Nike Jordan Air Ship "Green Stone": Everything we know so far

A Ma Maniere x Nike Jordan Air Ship is about to launch a new colorway in stone green, embracing the simplistic demeanor of the Jordan Air Ship sneaker. The pair embodies the suede embellishments and the A Ma Maniere's metallic hangtag.

A Ma Maniere is a French luxury retail store that James Whitener wanted. Previously, the retail store collaborated with different pairs of Jordans. One can explore different Jordan sneakers from this retail store. It also garners luxury brands like Givenchy, Rick Owens, Nike, Brownstone, and more.

The sneaker is slated to be launched on March 23, 2024, with a price tag of $150.

A Ma Maniere x Nike Jordan Air Ship comes with the Green Stone colorway

The collaboration between A Ma Maniere and Nike Jordan is nothing new. These two have brought several iterations of different models of Jordan, blending the creative flairs of both brands.

The new iteration of Nike Jordan Air Ship comes with a green stone colorway, embracing the flairs of A Ma Maniere on Jordan sneakers. Among all the Jordan sneakers, this particular one holds a prominent history. This was the first sneaker that Micheal Jordan wore on the Debut matches of the NBA.

During the preparation time of Air Jordan 1, this sneaker, designed by Bruce Kilgore, was provided to the legend. Originally, it was released in 1984, and the designer Bruce infused some flairs of Air Force 1.

The fresh makeover of the Jordan Air Ship is dressed in summit white with touches of green stone. The sneaker boasts a leather upper with a perforation design on the toe case.

The tongue, accented in beige, is designed with mesh fabric, while the midsole matches the same hue. The fainted beige shade on the midsole creates an old appeal. The outsole incorporates the stone green hue, which also mirrors the swoosh.

Designed with suede, the swoosh and the ankle adornment provide a vintage look. The Nike Jordan Air Ship Green Stone colorway showcases its A Ma Maniere collaboration accessories on the left side. The 'A' font metallic hangtag is adorned on the lace closure. The sneaker exudes the sporty design of Jordan and the French luxury brand's elegance.

As per the media outlet Sneaker News, the Nike Jordan Air Ship will be launched on March 23. The sneaker is slated to come with a price tag of $150 and can be obtainable from the Nike SNKRs and A Ma Maniere.

