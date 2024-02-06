Nike Air Jordan sneakers are must-haves for any serious sneakerhead. The shoes represent Nike and Michael Jordan's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. The Air Jordan silhouettes are presented with a variety of technologies and tweaks, but one can't deny that their colorways have also contributed to their growing popularity over the years.

The Nike brand has unlocked the key to grabbing sneakerheads' attention over the years—presenting sturdy and innovative sneakers in aesthetically pleasing packages.

Spanning from neutral-toned color palettes to vibrant and popping colorways, this highly acclaimed sneaker line offers a diverse range of color schemes to suit individuals' preferences and create fashion statements, drawing attention anywhere the wearer goes.

7 Best Nike Air Jordan sneaker colorways to add to your 2024 collection

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Nike Air Jordan sneaker colorways to add to your 2024 collection:

The Air Jordan Spizike Low "Chinese New Year" sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Ochre" shoes

The Air Jordan 14 retro "Love Letter" sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Pink Blast" sneakers

The Air Jordan Legacy 312 low "PSG Paris Saint-Germain"

The 38 low fundamental 2.0 shoes

The Air Jordan 4 retro "Frozen Moments" sneakers

1) The Air Jordan Spizike low "Chinese New Year" sneakers

The Air Jordan Spizike low "Chinese New Year" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These pair of mid-top shoes, inspired by the Chinese New Year festival, feature an upper dressed in a white leather fabric overlaying a bluish mesh material. Splashes of green hue are seen on the synthetic leather material embedded on the toe bumper and sides of the sneakers.

The red accentuation on the plastic applique incorporated on the sides, likewise on the tongue, pull tab and outsole complete the color-block design of the shoes.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $122 on StockX.

2) The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Ochre" shoes

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Ochre" shoes (Image via StockX)

This year's January release features these high-cut sneakers enveloped in a whitish calfskin leather material with paneled layers of yellow-colored leather fabric, coupled with black highlights visible on the laces, heel tab, the Jordan and swoosh logos embellished on the side of the sneakers.

Also, the shoes feature a two-toned rubber sole in yellow and white hues, complementing the colorway of the upper.

These Nike Air Jordans are priced at $110 on StockX.

3) The Air Jordan 14 Retro "Love Letter" sneakers

The Air Jordan 14 Retro "Love Letter" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These feminine kicks come in a dichromatic-colored upper, featuring a black synthetic material wrapped around by a textile fabric in a blue hue. The sneakers are featured with black-colored cotton-made laces, allowing for a customizable and secured fit, while the black rubber sole, detailed by a whitish accent, not only promotes the overall colorway of the sneakers but also provides stability and traction control.

Additionally, the Jumpman logo can be seen on the side of the kicks in black and white hues.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $148 on StockX.

4) The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Pink Blast" sneakers

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Pink Blast" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations of the 1 Low Series, released on January 17, 2024, feature an upper constructed from a pink synthetic fabric, paired with matching pink laces, meanwhile contrasted against red leather overlays.

More pink colors are visible on the tongue and at the back of the shoes, while the soles of the sneakers are covered in beige and red hues.

These Nike Air Jordans are priced at $88 on StockX.

5) The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low "PSG Paris Saint-Germain"

The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low "PSG Paris Saint-Germain" (Image via StockX)

These athletic-built shoes, inspired by the French football club "PSG," feature a whitish leather base upper, accentuated by patches of light brown leather material, alongside a tonal brown synthetic material in the motif of snakeskin.

In addition to the multicolored design of the upper, a greyish accent is seen on the tongue, as well as greenish highlights embellished on the collar, heel tab, and side of the sneakers. Comfort was also prioritized with the visible air unit embedded in the midsole, providing extra cushioning to the feet.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $120 on StockX.

6) The Air Jordan 38 Low Fundamental 2.0 shoes

The Air Jordan 38 Low Fundamental 2.0 shoes (Image via StockX)

These men's sneakers feature a whitish textile material designed on the upper, detailed by black artistic designs on the side and back of the shoes. In contrast to the white background of the sneakers, a black suede material is crafted around the eyelets and on the tongue of the sneakers.

Additionally, red highlights can be seen on the tongue and the white-colored sole, alongside bluish accents.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are currently priced at $140 on StockX.

7) The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Frozen Moments" sneakers

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Frozen Moments" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These chunky sneakers are dressed in greyish leather fabric, featuring metallic appliques around the eyelets coupled with whitish detailing seen on the laces, tongue, heel tab, and sole of the sneakers.

Also, a visible air unit is incorporated into the midsole, providing comfort to the foot, while the net materials embedded on the side and front of the shoes allow for airflow, keeping the feet cool even during vigorous activities.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers are priced at $212 on StockX.

These Nike Air Jordan sneaker colorways express style in eye-catching ways.