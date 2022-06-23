Create
"A massive crime": Eve Barlow slammed for doxxing That Umbrella Guy as YouTuber's face surfaces on Twitter 

Eve Barlow slammed online for doxing The Umbrella Guy (Image via evebarlow/Instagram and ThatUmbrellaGuy/YouTube)
Karishma Rao
Modified Jun 23, 2022 05:53 PM IST

Journalist Eve Barlow is getting slammed online after she was accused of doxing YouTuber That Umbrella Guy. Barlow called out the content creator was continuing to profit from the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial even after the legal battle came to an end.

The YouTuber was also attacked by Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy, who claimed that the creator made a million dollars a year to cover the sensational trial.

Doxing refers to the publication of private information on the internet typically done without the knowledge of the person whose information is being leaked. It is usually done with malicious intent. Eve Barlow, a journalist based out of Los Angeles, California, and a friend of Amber Heard took to Twitter to release the YouTuber's name, which has been kept private for a long time.

She claimed that That Umbrella Guy owns AmberHeard.net and EveBarlow.net. She also accused him of being a “disinformation spreader and misogynist bully.” A picture of the YouTuber was also made public on social media platforms.

It would be a DAMN shame if Eve Barlow lost her account for doxing for Amber Heard. I don't own those sites. Someone else bought them and linked them. I can't control others. Fartlow knows that too, and got booted from a trial for this same type of disinformation. https://t.co/jxMcrwy0nA

That Umbrella Guy was called out by Barlow for creating surplus content on Amber Heard. Meanwhile, Christopher Bouzy also claimed that the YouTuber:

“Has a financial incentive to keep the Depp v. Heard drama going as long as possible.”

Bouzy mentioned that the content creator makes $80k a month or “$1 million a year” for his defamation trial coverage. According to Newsweek, the metrics were taken from social media statistics tracking site Socialblade. However, the publication estimated the YouTuber to be making $64,000 a month.

That Umbrella Guy also took to his own YouTube channel stating that he does not earn a million dollars a year.

Internet reacts to Eve Barlow doxing That Umbrella Guy

Netizens showed no sympathy towards Eve Barlow. Several internet users took to Twitter to ask the platform to ban her from the site as she was leaking private information. That Umbrella Guy also slammed Bouzy on his YouTube channel for doxing him on his Twitter platform.

A few tweets read:

Everyone should report Eve Barlow for doxxing!!!! twitter.com/ThatUmbrella/s…
When when justice catch up to #EveBarlow ?? @TwitterSupport why hasn't her account been banned for life? Eve is doxxing people! @FBI Where are you? This is a massive crime!#Doxxing #AmberIsALiar #UmbrellaGuy #BarlowForPrison https://t.co/Ubqb4ZqRwL
Eve Barlow doxxing TUGS real name again. Report her. https://t.co/aOzZ4DCVT2
@PerSungPark @Twitter @TwitterSupport @ThatUmbrella @Eve_Barlow @Twitter @TwitterSupport this is DOXXING and should result in her account being banned, take away this person’s platform, they are using it illegally
@ThatUmbrella #TwitterSupport please address this disgusting bullying and doxxing #EveBarlow is doing.
@DrProudman @Eve_Barlow @ACLU This is to Eve. Leave the creators alone. You are harassing them. Doxxing them. Amber is no victim. We saw the trial. The whole trial. Are you going to go after us too. Stop it now
@baddepptakes @Eve_Barlow Ambers team with Eves help is now doxxing people because they cover Amber Heards story and legal documents, etc. She’s doxxing because of words in video. Shame really
@Twitter You have an @verified user, @Eve_Barlow going around doxxing people. The disgusting part is that @ThatUmbrella did not buy those accounts. I have to wonder if #AmberHeard or #EveBarlow paid for the accounts, then put his name down to justify their desire to DOXX him!?!? twitter.com/ThatUmbrella/s…
#EveBarlow need to be stopped. Her spreading of disinformation and doxxing is dangerous. @Twitter @TwitterSupport Isn't doxxing against the rules? twitter.com/ThatUmbrella/s…
When is @TwitterSupport going to do something about @Eve_Barlow.The hatred, threats & doxxing of personal information is beyond the joke. Despite hundreds of reports, @Twitter do nothing!

How is Bot Sentinel’s CEO Christopher Bouzy related to Amber Heard?

Christopher Bouzy has been open about working with the Aquaman actress in the past. He claimed to have worked for Heard’s lawyers at Kaplan Hecker & Fink. However, he no longer works for them. He said in a tweet:

“In 2020, Amber's lawyers hired us to look at the social media activity, and even then it was obvious a lot of the activity was inauthentic.”

The YouTuber and Bouzy were involved in a social media spat since the latter was accused of monetizing from the defamation trial. He accused the businessman of being hired by Amber Heard’s PR team to attack the content creator after Heard’s defamation trial loss. That Umbrella Guy wrote in a tweet:

“Hope Heard didn't "pledge" to pay him like she did with those sick and dying kids with cancer.”
What they don't seem to understand is that Bot Sentinel now has over 250,000 active users, and our users trust our service. Since 2018, we have established a trusting relationship with journalists, universities, research firms, and lawmakers around the globe...

However, Bouzy has since denied being hired by Heard’s PR team.

