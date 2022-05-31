Who is Eve Barlow to Amber Heard? Actress' supporter shades Johnny Depp over guitar performance with Jeff Beck 

Amber Heard’s longtime supporter and friend Eve Barlow recently took to Twitter to take a dig at Johnny Depp’s recent performance with Jeff Beck.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently left fans surprised after joining Beck at his show in Sheffield ahead of the verdict of his ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard. Shortly after the performance, Barlow shaded Depp online by calling him a “domestic abuse victim” and saying that he was a “canceled” artist:

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled. So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled.

She further showed her support for Amber Heard and spoke about her alleged PTSD with the hashtag #IStandWithAmberHeard:

Depp rejoined Beck onstage for the second time in a row at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. The duo performed their 2020 collaboration, a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song titled Isolation. The pair also covered Marvin Gay's What's Going On and Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing.

Barlow’s latest social media attack on Depp comes after she was banned from the Fairfax County Court in April for possessing and using a cellphone during Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial.

A look into Eve Barlow’s friendship with Amber Heard

Former music journalist Eve Barlow has often made news during Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Multiple sources have previously shared that Barlow has been Heard’s “rock” during her ongoing legal battle.

Barlow is known for being Heard’s close friend and active supporter and has long advocated for the #IStandWithAmberHeard campaign on social media. The journalist was consistently photographed with Heard and her legal team during the first three days of the defamation trial.

However, she was later banned from entering the courtroom for using her cellphone to text and tweet during the trial. As per official rules, members of Depp and Heard’s respective legal teams are the only individuals allowed to use their phones inside the court.

According to court transcripts obtained by Page Six, Judge Penny Azcarate announced Barlow’s dismissal from the courtroom:

“She was tweeting live from my courtroom… and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting. That’s against the court order. Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial.”

Inside sources further confirmed the incident while speaking to the publication last month:

“Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center — with her legal team — at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information. Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and had her barred from the courtroom.”

The sources also said that Eve Barlow was “inseparable” from Heard for the past year. The journalist previously called out women who supported Depp and claimed that they were jealous of Heard’s appearance:

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow @DrProudman It's easy for women with low self-esteem to hate AH or justify their prejudice towards archetypal feminine strength/beauty by denying their envy of it. They perceive an afforded power that's truly a myth, and excuse their own inefficiency at being resilient against misogyny. @DrProudman It's easy for women with low self-esteem to hate AH or justify their prejudice towards archetypal feminine strength/beauty by denying their envy of it. They perceive an afforded power that's truly a myth, and excuse their own inefficiency at being resilient against misogyny.

Barlow went on to say that Heard had to “fight for her life” and had to survive the alleged abuse and legal troubles at the hands of Depp without a “savior”:

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow @DrProudman AH had to fight for her life, despite her position and assumed privileges. She still wasn't afforded a savior. It's much easier to get behind a woman who plays the damsel in distress than it is to empathize with a woman who has had to liberate herself. @DrProudman AH had to fight for her life, despite her position and assumed privileges. She still wasn't afforded a savior. It's much easier to get behind a woman who plays the damsel in distress than it is to empathize with a woman who has had to liberate herself.

In another tweet, she claimed that people despised Heard as she survived her ongoing battles:

“The horrible truth is that people love dead victims more than living ones. People are mad that Amber Heard survived.”

More recently, Barlow criticized the TikTok trend, which saw social media users mocking and re-enacting Heard’s testimony about being allegedly abused by Johnny Depp. She wrote at the time:

“Listen, anyone protecting the TikTok abuse of Amber Heard is acting in bad faith. You can’t argue that it doesn’t have a chilling effect on survivors from coming forward. Anyone actively mocking testimony about abuse is contributing to that silencing. Period.”

Eve Barlow hails from Giffnock, Glasgow, and is currently based in Los Angeles, California. She has often been photographed alongside Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

Twitter calls out Eve Barlow for shading Johnny Depp

Netizens called out Eve Barlow for shading Johnny Depp (Image via Eve Barlow/Twitter)

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard has continued to take the internet by storm since it began at the Fairfax County Court on April 11. In addition to the stars' close associates, witnesses and legal teams have also garnered significant social media attention.

Heard’s close friend and supporter, Eve Barlow, has also made headlines for her constant support for the actress. More recently, she was called out on Twitter for shading Johnny Depp for performing with Jeff Beck while awaiting the verdict of his defamation trial.

Izze 🦁🐻 @Izze1122 Johnny Depp: *lives his life and immediately tries to heal from amber*



Eve Barlow: Johnny Depp: *lives his life and immediately tries to heal from amber* Eve Barlow: https://t.co/tSNkksgbz7

tafat @TWILIGHTDEPP 🏻‍♀️ here's the mansion in which johnny depp lives rent free... in eve barlow's head🏻‍♀️ here's the mansion in which johnny depp lives rent free... in eve barlow's head 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/RFnmQ1BhpX

•CM• @cocobluehunter

#TeamJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardDeservesPrison twitter.com/Eve_Barlow/sta… Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled. So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled. According to Eve Barlow, Johnny Depp isn't allowed to move forward & find peace in his life she wants to keep taunting him & make his life miserable like his ex-wife did...Girl stop reaching! You're being a bit obsessed with the man!🥴 According to Eve Barlow, Johnny Depp isn't allowed to move forward & find peace in his life she wants to keep taunting him & make his life miserable like his ex-wife did...Girl stop reaching! You're being a bit obsessed with the man!🥴#TeamJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardDeservesPrison twitter.com/Eve_Barlow/sta…

GeriMay @gerimay04 #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #IBelieveJohnnyDepp #AmberHeard twitter.com/eve_barlow/sta… Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled. So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck. He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been cancelled. Amber Heard attending Coachella with her friends the day after an alleged serious attack is normal behaviour but JD doing his job 6 years later is proof he’s not a DV victim? The Logic of Eve Barlow everyone. #JohnnyDepp Amber Heard attending Coachella with her friends the day after an alleged serious attack is normal behaviour but JD doing his job 6 years later is proof he’s not a DV victim? The Logic of Eve Barlow everyone. #JohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #IBelieveJohnnyDepp #AmberHeard twitter.com/eve_barlow/sta…

Wired Anomaly @WiredAnomaly Eve Barlow: Johnny Depp needs to leave Amber alone so she can live her life.

Also Eve Barlow: Can you believe Johnny Depp is leaving Amber Heard alone and living his life? Eve Barlow: Johnny Depp needs to leave Amber alone so she can live her life.Also Eve Barlow: Can you believe Johnny Depp is leaving Amber Heard alone and living his life?

Black Women For the Democratic Party🌊 @Mompreneur_of_3

"Eve Barlow" Ambers New best friend has been non-stop taunting and harassing Johnny Depp since the trial began. Abusers will use others to do their bidding!

#EveBarlowIsAJoke Johnny's Depp's friends/family haven't said ONE BAD WORD about Amber Heard since the trial started."Eve Barlow" Ambers New best friend has been non-stop taunting and harassing Johnny Depp since the trial began. Abusers will use others to do their bidding! Johnny's Depp's friends/family haven't said ONE BAD WORD about Amber Heard since the trial started."Eve Barlow" Ambers New best friend has been non-stop taunting and harassing Johnny Depp since the trial began. Abusers will use others to do their bidding!#EveBarlowIsAJoke

🌸🦋 Iola 🦋🌸 @InJDWeStan Jeez Eve Barlow talks about Johnny Depp more than Depp fans talk about him! Who is it that is supposed to be harassing who? Because I have never seen Johnny post on social media about Amber.. But Eve is at it constantly!! Why is she so obsessed??! Jeez Eve Barlow talks about Johnny Depp more than Depp fans talk about him! Who is it that is supposed to be harassing who? Because I have never seen Johnny post on social media about Amber.. But Eve is at it constantly!! Why is she so obsessed??!

DexterCattiness @DexterCattiness Eve Barlow says #JohnnyDepp playing music (ever hear music is therapeutic?) means he wasn’t abused. I guess all this is what an abuse victim w/PTSD actually looks like/does? #EveBarlowIsAJoke Eve Barlow says #JohnnyDepp playing music (ever hear music is therapeutic?) means he wasn’t abused. I guess all this is what an abuse victim w/PTSD actually looks like/does? #EveBarlowIsAJoke https://t.co/toqXTljluk

Beb ♡ Mobius & Loki @ohmobius Amber Heard: I have a baby. I want to move on. I want Johnny to move on to



Johnny Depp *playing guitar, literally living his life and minding his business*



Amber Heard’s minion, Eve Barlow: OMG HOW DARE HE LIVE HIS LIFE AND MOVE ON????????



she and her minion both need help Amber Heard: I have a baby. I want to move on. I want Johnny to move on to Johnny Depp *playing guitar, literally living his life and minding his business*Amber Heard’s minion, Eve Barlow: OMG HOW DARE HE LIVE HIS LIFE AND MOVE ON????????she and her minion both need help

Marta 🍃🌾🌿🪴 @DlORDEPP

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Eve Barlow and Amber Heard are furious with Johnny Depp for surviving and for taking care of himself by doing what brings him joy and happiness. They wanted him to be miserable for the rest of his life or more probably they wanted him to end it. Eve Barlow and Amber Heard are furious with Johnny Depp for surviving and for taking care of himself by doing what brings him joy and happiness. They wanted him to be miserable for the rest of his life or more probably they wanted him to end it. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Eve Barlow will respond to the online criticism.

Meanwhile, the jury will begin deliberating on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case, with a verdict expected to be announced after deliberations.

