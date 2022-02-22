A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 9: Release date, promo, and more

ABC's popular series A Million Little Things Season 4 last aired in 2021 with only eight episodes. Fans have waited almost three months for the ninth episode to get released. It seems that the wait is now over as the drama series is set to return with an all new episode.

Season 4 Episode 9, Any Way the Wind Blows, is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

A Million Little Things @AMillionABC See you Wednesday for an all new episode of We're so happy to see this reunionSee you Wednesday for an all new episode of #AMillionLittleThings ! (📸: @heyDJNash) We're so happy to see this reunion 💙 See you Wednesday for an all new episode of #AMillionLittleThings! (📸: @heyDJNash) https://t.co/euKd9xdGuX

Recap of A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 8

In Episode 8 of A Million Little Things, Maggie learns that her stalker has the journal of one of her students who committed suicide. When she leaves for Albany, she tells Camden that she loves him. Liam, on the other hand, shows up at Gary's apartment and claims that he's moving in with Gary. While Rome and Cassandra celebrate him getting a PBS deal, she does admit her feelings towards him.

Watch the promo of ABC's drama series A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 9

In the promo, Katherine Saville (played by Grace Park) is questioned by her son Theo Saville (played by Tristan Byon) about her romantic entaglements and whether she has talked about this with his father (played by David Giuntoli). However, Theo doesn't know that his father is also dating other people. The promo gets interesting when Maggie is shown driving with Gary to Albany. Camden calls her in the middle of the journey and she lies to him. This could possibly make the situation worse and could likely end things between Camden and Maggie.

After a long wait, fans will be eager to see how the new episode tackles these plot points. Readers can catch the latest episode on February 23, 2022 at 10.00 pm EST on ABC.

