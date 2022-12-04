A New Orleans Noel cast list: Real-life couple Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James, and others star in Lifetime's Christmas film

A New Orleans Noel, Lifetime's brand new Christmas film, is all set to air on the network on Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

With an exciting cast led by real-life couple Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James, the film revolves around two starkly different individuals who are brought together for a project. They eventually begin to bond and the events that unfold after form the rest of the film.

The official synopsis of A New Orleans Noel, as per Lifetime, reads:

"Grace Hill and Anthony Brown could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations."

It continues:

"Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. And when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans, she’ll have to decide if she’ll leave or follow her heart."

The film is directed by Angela Tucker, whose previous works include Pushing the Elephant (2010) and Belly of the Beast (2020).

Lifetime's A New Orleans Noel will see Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James at loggerheads

Keshia Knight Pulliam as Grace Hill

Keshia Knight Pulliam is an actor best known for playing Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show. She has appeared in films and TV shows such as House of Payne, 3 Year Plan, Madea Goes to Jail, and Cuttin Da Mustard, among others. Keshia Knight Pulliam has also served as a director and has helmed the TV film Girlfriendship.

She will be seen as Grace Hill, an architect, in A New Orleans Noel.

Brad James as Anthony Brown

Brad James is an actor best known for his roles in TV shows and films such as Osiris, Prisoners, For Better or Worse, The Choice, Superstition, American Soul, Outer Banks, and A House Divided.

Brad James served in the US Marine Corps prior to his career as an actor and has also modeled for brands like Walmart, AutoTrader.com, and Blackberry, to name a few.

Brad James will be seen as Anthony Brown, Grace's collegemate and eventual colleague, in A New Orleans Noel.

Patti LaBelle as Loretta Brown

Called the Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle is a singer who began her performance career helming the Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles band. With a career spanning five decades, she has sold over 50 million records. As an actor, LaBelle is best known for her roles in Star and American Horror Story.

Patti LaBelle will be seen as Loretta Brown, a New Orleans icon who hires Grace and Anthony to work on her home, in A New Orleans Noel.

Tim Reid as Marcel Lirette

With over 76 credited appearances, Tim Reid is an actor who has been a part of the industry since the early 70s. He is best known for his roles in shows such as WKRP in Cincinnati, Simon & Simon, and Sister, Sister. Reid, apart from being an actor, is also a writer, director, and producer.

Tim Reid will be seen as Marcel Lirette, an old friend of Loretta's who moves back to New Orleans and develops a liking towards her, in A New Orleans Noel.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the following artists will be seen in supporting roles in A New Orleans Noel:

Camille Robinson as Charlyne

Donna Duplantier as Rina

Talisa Friedman as Alexis

Drez Ryan as Christopher

Kaylee Nicole Johnson as Jordan Brown

Produced by Evergreen Film Productions, A New Orleans Noel will air on Lifetime Television on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET or 7 pm CT. The film will be available for streaming on the Lifetime website from the next day onwards.

